Alabama Power ready for hurricane season

Monday marks the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November. Alabama Power is prepared for the season and the potential for severe summer weather, and customers should make sure they also have their storm plans in place.

Hurricane experts have predicted a more active season this year. Even before it has officially begun, the season has produced two named tropical storms, Arthur and Bertha.

When Alabama experiences a hurricane, its effects can be felt throughout the state. Along the coast, storm surge is often the greatest threat to life and property. Storm surge is produced by water being pushed to the shore by strong winds.

Across the rest of the state, flooding is a major threat from hurricanes, which can produce more than 6 inches of rain per hour. Slower-moving and larger hurricanes can dump rain for days on communities in their path.

As for the damaging winds wrought by hurricanes, they can also spawn tornadoes, wreaking even greater destruction.

An Alabama Power line crew works to make repairs after Hurricane Michael. (Allen Whisenant / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews assisted in their own state, Georgia and Florida following the destruction of Hurricane Michael. (Leslie Eiland / Alabama NewsCenter) An Alabama Power crew works on restoration following Hurricane Michael’s devastating blow. (file) Alabama Power line workers enjoy a meal during power restoration following a hurricane. The company has created new plans for housing workers during this year’s hurricane season, incorporating more locations to allow for social distancing. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama NewsCenter) An Alabama Power worker surveys the damage caused by Hurricane Michael in Florida. (M. Walker Hutchens) Hurricane Michael left a path of destruction that required much hard work from Alabama Power. (John Paul Jones) An Alabama Power crew works to restore service to customers after Hurricane Michael. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama NewsCenter)

This year’s season comes with the additional challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. During this unprecedented time, Alabama Power is taking additional measures to protect the safety and health of the public and its employees while continuing its ongoing mission of maintaining reliable service. Alabama Power’s storm team has planned and prepared for the potential of hurricanes or tropical storms hitting the company’s service territory in the coming months, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

For example, along the Gulf Coast, staging areas for major storm-restoration efforts traditionally can house up to 3,000 workers, where they will eat, rest and have access to equipment, fuel and supplies. This year, the company will centralize its core operations and fueling, and deploy a larger number of smaller staging areas, to allow for necessary social distancing.

Outside crews assisting with restoration efforts will receive briefings and instructions electronically, prior to joining the operation, and will be housed separately to prevent the spread of the virus.

“In our storm season preparation, we always plan for the worst-case scenarios, but hope for the best,” said Kristie Barton, Power Delivery general manager for Alabama Power. “Our team is ready to respond safely and quickly should a hurricane affect our state.”

Safe social distancing is also important for customers to follow when they see Alabama Power crews working to restore power. Individuals should maintain a distance of 6 feet from employees and company representatives working in the field.

All of us can do something to prepare for hurricane season. (Getty Images) Hurricane Michael slammed the Florida coast near Mexico Beach with winds as high as 160 mph in October 2018. (NOAA) Hurricanes can get into the Gulf of Mexico and pose a direct threat to Alabama and other Gulf Coast states. (Getty Images) Hurricane Michael left trees and power lines down in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama NewsCenter) Palm trees stand as Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Panama City Beach, Florida. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg) Vehicles sit submerged in floodwaters from Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg) Hurricanes can cause damage far inland. Hurricane Nate in 2017 felled trees in the Birmingham area, causing outages. (Donna Cope / Alabama NewsCenter)

If you don’t already have your hurricane plan in place, here are some questions to answer in making sure you and your family are ready for the season:

As you prepare or update your plan, tailor it to your daily needs and responsibilities. Discuss how people in your network can assist each other with communication, care of children, business, pets or other challenges, such as operating medical equipment. Some additional factors to consider when developing your plan:

The different ages of people in your household.

Responsibilities for assisting others.

Dietary needs.

Medical needs, including prescriptions and equipment.

Accommodating and meeting the needs of family members with disabilities.

What to do with pets or service animals.

Identify in advance a friend or relative who doesn’t live in an evacuation zone who can provide shelter for you and your family in case in case you have to leave home.

For more tips and details about preparing for hurricanes, visit Alabama Power’s storm center or the National Weather Service.