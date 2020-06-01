Alabama governor, players, coaches react to death of legendary Auburn football coach Pat Dye

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey joined many in the world of college football reacting to the death Monday of legendary Auburn football coach Pat Dye.

Dye died at the age of 80 of complications tied to a kidney issue, according to reports, though he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Dye was Auburn’s coach from 1981-92 and its athletics director from 1981-91. In his 12 seasons as coach at Auburn, Dye led the Tigers to a 99-39-4 record and won four Southeastern Conference Championships in 1983, ’87, ’88 and ’89. Auburn won 10 or more games four times, finished in the top 10 nationally five times, and won six bowl games.

Dye was instrumental in bringing the Iron Bowl to Auburn for the first time in 1989, a game that the Tigers won, 30-20, and is considered one of the most important events in the history of the program.

The playing surface at Jordan-Hare Stadium was named Pat Dye Field in his honor on Nov. 19, 2005 and he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December 2005.

Dye was a three-time SEC coach of the year in 1983, ’87, and ’89 and was national coach of the year in 1983.

In 19 years as a head coach, Dye posted a record of 153-62-5. He led East Carolina to six straight winning seasons from 1974-79, posting a 48-18-1 record, and coached one season at Wyoming before being named Auburn’s head coach. Dye began his coaching career at the University of Alabama where he was an assistant to legendary Crimson Tide coach Paul “Bear” Bryant from 1965-73.

During Dye’s coaching tenure, he coached a Heisman Trophy winner in Bo Jackson (1985) and an Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award winner in Tracy Rocker (1988). Dye also coached 21 All-Americans, 71 All-SEC players and 48 academic All-SEC players.

As an athletic director, Dye carried Auburn’s success on the football field to the entire athletic program, developing it into one of the nation’s most respected.

A native of Blythe, Georgia, Patrick Fain Dye was born Nov. 6, 1939, in Augusta, Georgia. He played high school football at Richmond Academy in Augusta where he was an all-state and All-American offensive lineman.

He played collegiately at the University of Georgia from 1957-60 where he was a two-time All-American and All-SEC performer in 1959-60. Dye was a two-way starter as a senior at offensive lineman and linebacker and won SEC Lineman of the Year that season.

Dye is survived by his four children, Pat Jr., Missy, Brett and Wanda, and nine grandchildren and his partner of 18 years, Nancy McDonald.

The Crooked Oaks Legacy Foundation has been established to honor Dye, his legacy, and to continue his work and love of people, nature and the gardens he created at Crooked Oaks for everyone to enjoy. The foundation will also support the needs of qualifying students at Auburn University and Auburn University at Montgomery to further their education.

A memorial to honor Dye will be held at a later date. Details will be announced once they have been confirmed.

Pat Dye with his team. (AU Athletics) University of Alabama football coaches Pat Dye, left, and Paul “Bear” Bryant converse over dinner at a hunting lodge in Greene County in 1972. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of The Doy Leale McCall Rare Book and Manuscript Library, University of South Alabama) Auburn coach Pat Dye in Auburn on November 7, 2005. (Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics) Pat Dye (1939-2020 ) is a hall-of-fame college football coach who led Auburn University’s program from 1981-92, amassing a record of 99 wins, 39 losses, and 4 ties with the Tigers. His legacy includes moving Auburn’s home field during the Iron Bowl from Birmingham to Auburn in the early 1980s. Dye’s Auburn teams won four Southeastern Conference championships. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of The Birmingham News) Pat Dye was named National Coach of the Year in 1983 and SEC Coach of the Year three times during his tenure at the helm of the Auburn Tigers football program. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of The Birmingham News) A ceremony honors former Auburn Tigers head coach Pat Dye for his induction to the College Football Hall of Fame during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 19, 2005 in Auburn. The field at Jordan-Hare Stadium was also christened Pat Dye Field. Auburn defeated Alabama 28-18. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) The War Eagle of the Auburn Tigers flies down to Pat Dye Field before the game against the LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 23, 2010 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Former Auburn University football coach Pat Dye at his home in Crooked Oaks near Notasulga, Macon County, in October 2002. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of The Birmingham News) Pat Dye Auburn Football practice on March 25, 2019. (Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)

Monday has seen reactions from across the college football world and beyond. Below are some of them.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey

I am saddened to hear of the passing of Coach Pat Dye – a great man, coach and member of the Auburn family. Not only was he a phenomenal football coach, but an even better person. For years, I have known Pat personally and have always valued his friendship and colorful commentary. He had great takes on both football and life. Coach Dye truly embodied the Auburn spirit. He will be missed not only by the Auburn family, but the entire state of Alabama. War Eagle, Coach. Your life and legacy lives on.

We wouldn’t be the Auburn we all enjoy and love today without Coach Pat Dye. His impact on the community, athletics and countless individuals are immeasurable. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Dye family. pic.twitter.com/Fyt6Ts2rVc — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) June 1, 2020

Pat Dye Jr:

On behalf of our family, I want to thank all of the people from around the country who have offered their support and admiration for Dad these past several days. Dad would be honored and humbled to know about this overwhelming outreach. The world has lost a pretty good football coach and a great man. He was beloved, he touched so many lives and he will be missed by many, especially our family.

Auburn fans love Auburn 🧡pic.twitter.com/RDtyNyVteY — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) June 1, 2020

Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene

For four decades, Coach Dye showed all of us what it looks like to be an Auburn person. His coaching exploits are well known, securing his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. His skills as an administrator were equally formidable, resulting most notably in bringing the Iron Bowl to Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Just like his football teams, Pat Dye the athletic director was tenacious, never backing down from a fight when he believed Auburn’s good name and best interests demanded it. Thanks to his tenacity, I’ll always treasure my first home Iron Bowl, celebrating victory on the field that bears his name.

It’s been a blessing to get to know Coach Dye in his retirement years in his role as a passionate supporter of all of Auburn Athletics. Ever the coach, I’ve witnessed him on countless occasions pouring into our student-athletes. In that sense, he never stopped being Coach Dye. On behalf of the Auburn Family, we extend our deepest condolences to the family of Patrick Fain Dye, whose love and loyalty for Auburn rendered a contribution we can never fully measure or repay.

Georgia fans will never forget Tarkenton’s pass to Bill Herron for the touchdown that beat Auburn 14-13 for the SEC championship. What fans forget is that Auburn led 13-7 was running out the clock when the Tigers fumbled. The loose ball was recovered for Georgia by Pat Dye. — Tony Barnhart (@MrCFB) June 1, 2020

Gus Malzahn, Auburn football coach

Coach Dye was much more than a hall of fame coach and administrator at Auburn. He was an Auburn leader and visionary. He not only returned the football program back to national prominence during his tenure, but was a key figure in bringing the Iron Bowl to Auburn and made an impact on the university and in the community. He embodied what Auburn is about: hard work, toughness and a blue-collar mentality.

Coach Dye’s impact on Auburn is endless and will stand the test of time. He had a great and deep love for Auburn and he displayed that affinity daily. I’m very appreciative of his support and friendship through the years. It’s a sad day. Coach Dye was a treasure and will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, his former players and coaches and the entire Auburn family.

College Football and the coaching profession lost a great one today. Coach Pat Dye won many games but I can tell you from knowing so many of the young men who played for him they were far better & stronger people from their time with him. Coach Dye thanks for your example. RIP🙏 — David Cutcliffe (@DavidCutcliffe) June 1, 2020

Nick Saban, Alabama football coach

I’ve known and respected Pat Dye for many years, and he always represented college football with tremendous class and integrity. He was an outstanding teacher and coach who affected our game in many significant ways. We are saddened to hear of his passing and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, co-workers and all of the players he had such a positive impact on throughout his distinguished career.

I am saddened to hear about the death of former @AuburnU football coach Pat Dye. He will be long remembered throughout the state of Alabama for the impact he had on his players and the Auburn community. I know his legacy will live on for years to come. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) June 1, 2020

Jay Jacobs, former Auburn athletic director/administrator, Auburn Football letterman

Coach Dye changed the course of Auburn Athletics and Auburn University when he walked on campus. He personified the Auburn Creed.

He impacted countless lives and continues to impact lives today because of who he was and what he wanted for Auburn. The entire Auburn family continues to benefit from him.

This has nothing to do with winning and losing games. It has to do with building character and persistence in young men. That’s what he did. He took regular boys, and if you went through his program, you became better for it. That’s his legacy. We had a chance to win games and championships, but his legacy is how he’s revered by players because of the way he profoundly impacted our lives positively forever.

Because of his relentless pursuit of excellence, he made us all better. He molded everyone into champions. He gave us the courage to have a spirit that is not afraid. He gave us poise and confidence to be who we are today – dads, husbands, brothers, community leaders, whatever it may be. He forged in us an attitude of excellence and toughness. He taught us that when you fall, to get up and go harder.

Had the pleasure of being around #patdye. What a great coach and man for the state of Alabama and @AuburnFootball. Rest In Peace coach. #WarEagle — Taylor Hicks (@TaylorHicks) June 1, 2020

Quentin Riggins, former Auburn all-SEC and team captain linebacker

Coach Dye was special to me. I was not the stereotypical 6-4, 220-pound linebacker. I didn’t fit the specifications to be chosen to play that position. But somehow he saw something in me that could help Auburn and his football team. I’ll never forget him taking the chance on me in 1986 when he could have recruited anyone in the state at that position.

A large part of it was because my senior year in high school, I left a football game at halftime. It was the SW Louisiana game during Bo Jackson’s senior year. My dad told Coach Dye we couldn’t stay for the entire game because I had to work at 5 p.m. back home at McDonald’s. Little did I know that’s what struck his interest in me, that on a Saturday you can come to a football game, meet Bo Jackson and have an excuse to miss work, but leave at halftime to go to work. He’s told that story numerous times. Coach Dye wanted players like Bo, Frank Thomas, Reggie Slack and Lawyer Tillman, but he also saw past 4.3, 6-4, 250 and saw one of the ingredients that made a winning player and team. That’s what he went for.

I got a chance to talk to Coach about two weeks ago, to hear his voice and tell him I loved him. Hearing him talk was special to me. His toughness, his opening press conference when he said how long it was going to take to beat Alabama, Tiger Walk, and winning the fourth quarter … those are just a few of the marks he left on Auburn. Nobody can take that away from him. He left such an incredible, indelible mark. Players and fans of today are benefiting from his contributions to Auburn.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Coach Pat Dye. He was a legendary figure in college athletics, and football in the State of Alabama would not be the same without his impact. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Iz9HeNf9VC — Alabama Sports Hall of Fame (@ASHOF) June 1, 2020

David Housel, Auburn athletic director/sports information director emeritus

People will talk about all of the games Coach Dye won, all of those championships and bowl games, but his greatest contribution, his legacy, is the difference he made in the lives of his players and the people who worked for him. I am one of them. He made a difference in my life.

He came to Auburn at a time when Auburn needed leadership and focus. He provided that leadership and focus and Auburn will be forever better because of him.

Hal Baird, Auburn baseball coach, 1985-2000

Coach Dye was a mentor and a friend for 46 years. I was with him when he coached his first football game at East Carolina and his last game at Auburn. He was a giant of a man and touched hundreds if not thousands of people. Everyone that he touched would say the same thing, that his life was built on a core of values that he taught to his players, coaches and staff. It’s a huge loss. He left an indelible impression on college football, on Auburn and really the entire country.

Pat Dye’s passing today is painful. He was a mans man and always had people’s back! He was built different…All of his former players will tell you that. He was always straight up with me, even when the truth was painful. NOBODY loved Auburn more. You’ll be missed Coach!

WDE!! — Gene Chizik (@CoachGeneChizik) June 1, 2020

Vince Dooley, former Georgia football coach and director of athletics

It’s sad to learn of Coach Dye’s passing. Our condolences to his family, his close associates and friends. We competed hard as coaches but remained good friends and after football shared our love of plants, especially Japanese Maples. Pat was a solid, fundamental football coach who related well with his players. And he certainly endeared himself to the Auburn people by moving the annual Auburn-Alabama game from Birmingham to home-and-home. He will be missed by us all.

Rest In Peace Pat Dye. Your influence on Auburn football will never be forgotten. War Eagle forever 🙏🏼 🦅 — Pruce Bearl (@PruceB) June 1, 2020

Fran Tarkenton, former Georgia teammate and fellow Hall of Famer

I never played with a greater football player than Pat Dye. He was the ultimate teammate, and I loved the guy. He had so many assets as a player: quick, creative, as great of a competitor as I ever played with. He was instinctive as all great players are. He just simply would not be denied. He loved the physical contact, he liked to mix it up. This is a tough day for me. I’ve lost a lot of teammates in recent years, but this one really hurts. I’ve lost one of the best friends I have ever had.