Lineworkers honored as Alabama celebrates Lineman Appreciation Day

Alabama Power and utilities across the state are pausing today to recognize the contributions of their lineworkers and field representatives. These men and women work on the front lines delivering the reliable energy that powers homes and businesses and this year have had to confront challenges as Alabama continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lineman Appreciation Day, designated by the Alabama Legislature as the first Monday in June, acknowledges the dedication lineworkers across the state have to serving customers.

“It is an honor for our state to recognize the lineman trade, as well as the hard work and tireless efforts of Alabama lineworkers,” said Casey Shelton, IBEW System Council U-19 business manager.

“Lineman Appreciation Day is an opportunity for us to say thank you to those serving our communities day in and day out by delivering safe and reliable energy,” said Scott Moore, Alabama Power senior vice president of Power Delivery. “They display a special commitment, strength of character and determination, and I’m proud to work alongside these men and women.”

Lineworkers are accustomed to performing their job duties in difficult circumstances, such as after storms and other natural disasters. As lineworkers continue working in communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, Alabama Power is asking the public to help maintain a safe social distance of 6 feet from crews, allowing employees to safely serve customers and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Transmission line work crew, 1916. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Storm restoration in Homewood, April 2020. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Transmission pole installation. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Linemen working in Decatur. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Storm restoration, April 2020. (Jason Pruett and Eric Suttons / Alabama Power) Linemen working in Decatur. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Storm restoration, April 2020 (Mike McCraney / Alabama Power) Unidentified photograph taken in Boaz, Alabama, April 1938. (Photography by Ned Coulbourn, Alabama Power Company Archives) Storm restoration, April 2020 (Morgan Atkins / Alabama Power) Linemen working in Columbia, c. 1910-1920. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Storm restoration, April 2020. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Storm restoration in Pinson, April 2020. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Transmission line crew, 1914. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Storm restoration in Pinson, April 2020 (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Transmission tower construction, 1913. (Alabama Power Company Archives)

Celebrate Lineman Appreciation Day on June 1 and recognize linemen working in Alabama communities by using #ThankALineman on social media.