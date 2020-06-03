Ashley Robinett to lead Alabama Power Public Relations

Ashley Robinett has been named Alabama Power’s vice president of Public Relations, effective immediately.

In this role, Robinett will oversee the company’s corporate communications and brand management, providing strategic communications counsel that ensures messages reach employees, customers and key stakeholders.

Robinett most recently served as vice president of Corporate Real Estate where she was responsible for managing the company’s land holdings in support of business objectives through land management, acquisition and sales.

Prior to leading the company’s corporate real estate efforts, Robinett was the area manager for Alabama Power’s Birmingham Division, where she was responsible for business office operations, customer relations, community development and external affairs.

“Ashley is a proven leader with a strong commitment to the community. She brings invaluable experience to this role that will help shape how we communicate with our employees and customers, and adapt strategies based on their evolving preferences,” said Mark Crosswhite, Alabama Power CEO.

Robinett joined the Southern Company system in 2001 as an engineer at Southern Power. She worked several years in Southern Company’s fuel services organization, managing emission allowance, procurement and other strategic environmental issues for the generating fleet.

In 2008, Robinett returned to Southern Power to manage its resource planning, risk analysis and business case development functions, including renewable energy. She has served as the assistant to the executive vice president and chief operating officer of Southern Company and to the president and chief executive officer of Alabama Power.

Robinett is a graduate of Leadership Birmingham and is active in the community, serving on the board of directors for Preschool Partners and Children’s Harbor. She is involved with the Kiwanis Club of Greater Birmingham and the 2019-2020 Class of International Women’s Forum Fellows Program.

Robinett is a member of the Auburn Alumni Association board of directors and remains involved with the university through the Auburn Engineering Alumni Council and 100 Women Strong, an initiative supporting female students in the College of Engineering. She is a leader on the Alabama Power Council on Culture and Inclusion and serves on the Southern Company Diversity and Inclusion Alliance, overseeing the alignment and execution of D&I strategies.

Robinett received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and a minor in business from Auburn University.

Alabama Power Company, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides safe, reliable, affordable electricity to more than 1.4 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.