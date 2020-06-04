Can’t Miss Alabama jumps into June with thrilling family attractions

Delight yourself with fresh air and Alabama sunshine.

The Park at OWA reopens June 5

OWA in Foley will reopen its amusement park on Friday, June 5. New policies will include health screenings for guests before entering The Park at OWA, installation of additional hand-sanitizing stations, enhanced cleaning and sanitization practices, and added signs to encourage social distancing. Additional steps are being added to accommodate social distancing, such as limiting the number of guests allowed in the amusement park at one time. Riders will continue to purchase an attractions wristband to enjoy a day filled with unlimited access to amusement park rides. Guests wishing not to partake in any attractions can purchase a $5 non-rider pass, which allows guests to enjoy strolling The Park and watching loved ones without having to purchase a full-priced ticket. Restaurants open include Groovy Goat, Crazy Donuts, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant, Trattoria Pizza & Italian, Hershey’s Ice Cream Parlor, C’est Le Vin Wine Bar & Shop, Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon. Retailers open include Fairhope Soap Company, Parker & Co. (a women’s boutique), Alvin’s Island, The Spice & Tea Exchange and Body Tune Plus. Brandon Styles Live welcomes guests to magic and variety shows six days a week. Clash eSports Center, OWA’s state-of-the-art video gaming venue, and Sweet Tooth at OWA will open on Friday in conjunction with the amusement park. The Park will be open seven days a week during the summer season. Plan ahead by checking opening and closing hours on OWA’s website. For more information about the amusement park, restaurants, retailers or entertainment venues at OWA, go to visitowa.com. For a full list of OWA’s enhanced health and safety practices, please go to visitOWA.com/knowbeforeyougo.

OWA will have additional hand sanitizing stations throughout the resort with signs to encourage social distancing. The number of guests in the park will be limited. (contributed)

Whiten your smile for charity

Brighten your smile while supporting Smile-A-Mile through Tuesday, June 30. Dr. Thomas Dudney will be whitening teeth to raise money for seriously ill, disabled and underprivileged children in Alabama and around the world. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to children’s charities, and the remaining balance will go to Smiles for Life Foundation to be distributed to worthy and approved children’s charities across the U.S., Canada and worldwide. Checks should be payable to the Smiles for Life Foundation. Since 1998, Dr. Dudney has participated in this whitening for charity fundraiser and the Smiles for Life Foundation and has raised more than $40 million, beneﬁting hundreds of children’s charities. To schedule your teeth whitening, call 205-663-6545 or visit thomasdudney.com. The dentistry is at 122 Seventh Ave. N.E. in Alabaster.

Small Town Drive-In concerts

Country Music icon Alan Jackson will perform two Alabama shows. On Friday, June 5, the concert will be on the open-field site of the long-running Rock the South festival in Cullman. On Saturday, June 6, the show will be on the grounds of Oak Hollow Farm in Fairhope. This will be the first-ever Small Town Drive-In bringing three decades of hits to music fans in a unique “drive-in meets concert” experience, giving attendees a quality-of-life activity during this time of isolation and uncertainty. Alan Jackson’s Small Town Drive-In concerts will find the Country Music Hall of Famer playing to an audience of about 2,000 parked vehicles. Both events will be staged in accordance with and while promoting CDC and Alabama state health guidelines regarding social distancing and other practices. Concertgoers will be required to stay with their vehicles and concessions will be provided only via phone orders with delivery to vehicles. General admission price per vehicle (up to two passengers) is $99.99; additional passenger tickets may be purchased for $39.99. A limited amount of VIP parking, closest to the stage, is available starting at $199.99. A portion of all proceeds from each Small Town Drive-In concert will go toward food relief efforts in the respective regions, which have been taxed more than usual because of current events and resulting economic circumstances. More information about the designated charities can be found here. Cory Farley, frequent performer at Jackson’s AJ’s Good Time Bar in downtown Nashville, will open the shows. Detailed information about each location and event is available at alanjacksondrivein.com.

Clays for Heroes

Join Lettermen of the USA at Selwood Farm in Alpine on Friday, June 19, at 8 a.m. for the inaugural Clays for Heroes. The clay target shoot will beneﬁt honorably discharged veterans in need, The Goode Foundation and former college football players in need for their ﬁght against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Sporting clays is the fastest-growing shotgun sport in the world. Teams of four will get the chance to challenge themselves and show oﬀ their shooting skills by aiming for clay targets on a course with a varying number of stations. Enjoy lunch by Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q while the winners of the games and the best shooters are announced. Selwood Farm is at 706 Selwood Road. Visit lotusa.org or call 205-394-7521 to learn more.

Birmingham Heart Walk goes virtual

Heart and stroke survivors will participate in the Birmingham Heart Walk on Saturday, June 13, through virtual activities. Because of social distancing, survivors and team members can walk around the neighborhood or get moving in their homes. Wear a Heart Walk shirt and post photos and videos by using #BhamHeartWalk. Friends and family may join through Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Proceeds will support research, heart health, advocacy, CPR training and programs to promote better health. To register, go to birminghamheartwalk.org. Visit 2.heart.org or download the Heart Walk mobile app to learn more.

DeSoto Caverns Celebrates National Caves & Karst Day

Spending time in nature has become a welcomed escape after weeks of sheltering in place. DeSoto Caverns will celebrate National Caves & Karst Day Saturday, June 6. The park will feature craft artisan demonstrations, live entertainment including juggling and magic, and multiple character quests. The park offers guided caverns tours, a café, campgrounds, a gift shop, a scenic picnic area, and pavilions near waterfalls, streams and ponds. A light show is included in every guided cavern tour. There will be 25% off gate tickets, buy-one-get-one-free for onyx animals, and 20% off rock candy and specialty drinks. DeSoto Caverns has more than a dozen attractions set in nature just over 30 miles south of Birmingham. For more information, please visit desotocavernspark.com.