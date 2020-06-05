Florists decorate Birmingham Rotary Trail in an act of beauty and healing

Flowers bring joy, and they can heal the soul.

On Friday morning, June 5, about 25 florists joined in decorating the Rotary Trail in Birmingham. As a beautiful start to the weekend, said Cameron Pappas, florists swathed the trail in greenery, roses and colorful blooms of all sorts. People even brought flowers from their yards.

The effort was to bring “light and joy” to Birmingham residents. And the 46-foot-tall sign with the words “Rotary Trail in the Magic City” was the perfect place to begin.

Florists adorned the Birmingham Rotary Trail wth flowers to bring healing to the city. (Ike Pigott/Alabama NewsCenter) Florists adorned the Birmingham Rotary Trail wth flowers June 5 to bring healing to the city. (Ike Pigott/Alabama NewsCenter) Florists adorned the Birmingham Rotary Trail wth flowers to bring healing to the city. (Ike Pigott/Alabama NewsCenter) Florists adorned the Birmingham Rotary Trail wth flowers to bring healing to the city. (Ike Pigott/Alabama NewsCenter) Florists adorned the Birmingham Rotary Trail wth flowers to bring healing to the city. (Ike Pigott/Alabama NewsCenter)

Hundreds of blooms decorate the Birmingham Rotary Trail. (Ike Pigott/Alabama NewsCenter)

“I was laying in bed Sunday night, watching these scenes unfold where Birmingham was in chaos. Seeing this was so sad,” said Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist in Birmingham.

When Carolyn Chen called Pappas later, an idea was born. The owner of Wild Things Flowers & Curiosities in Homewood, Chen thought that decorating the entrance of the Rotary Trail could be a start to bringing emotional healing to the Magic City.

Area florists put Birmingham’s Rotary Trail in full bloom from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Random acts of botany

“Carolyn wanted to figure out how to help the city heal after this past weekend and the coronavirus,” said Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist for more than four years. Between the two, giving flowers in a difficult time is a natural response: “Flowers bring joy. Whether it’s a sad time like a funeral or a happy occasion like a birthday, flowers bring happiness,” he said.

Several people came to take pictures after seeing the event on social media. (Ike Pigott/Alabama NewsCenter) The event added beauty and cheer. (Ike Pigott/Alabama NewsCenter) Florists donated their talents, skill and flowers. (Ike Pigott/Alabama NewsCenter)

Pappas and Chen invited more than 50 florists from a 40-mile area around the city to help. Three wholesale flower distributors in Birmingham – Davis, R&W Wholesale Inc. and Hall’s Birmingham Wholesale Florist – donated flowers and greenery.

“It’s cool to have everyone in an industry come together,” he said. “We want to make people happy, and give them something to look at besides broken glass and boarded up windows.”

What started as a simple gesture bloomed into something memorable. Several of the participating florists were livestreaming to Facebook. Several people from outside of Birmingham saw the videos and posts on social media, and came to take their own pictures.

Pappas said that seeing people join together to help was an amazing sight.

“People were cutting flowers, using their talents to help,” he said. “Everyone was busy beautifying the Rotary Trail with one thought: We love Birmingham. We love this city and our people.”