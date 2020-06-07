UAB Hospital again named to 100 Great Hospitals list

For the eighth year in a row, UAB Hospital has been listed on Becker’s Hospital Review’s 2020 list of 100 Great Hospitals in America. UAB has earned this distinction every year since 2013 and is the only hospital in Alabama to make the annual list published by Becker’s Healthcare, a leading source of cutting-edge business and legal information for health care industry leaders.

According to Becker’s, the hospitals included on this list have been recognized nationally for excellence in clinical care, patient outcomes, and staff and physician satisfaction. These institutions are industry leaders that have achieved advanced accreditation and certification in several specialties. The list also includes industry innovators that have sparked trends in health care technology, hospital management and patient satisfaction.

Becker’s 100 Great Hospitals website describes UAB Hospital as a 1,157-bed hospital and home to more than 1,500 physicians. U.S. News & World Report recognized the teaching hospital as the best hospital in Alabama in 2019-20 and nationally ranked it in six adult specialties, including cardiology and heart surgery and nephrology. In 2020, Healthgrades named UAB Hospital one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals.

“It is a tribute to the outstanding faculty and staff of UAB Hospital to achieve this distinction for the eighth consecutive year,” said Will Ferniany, Ph.D., CEO of the UAB Health System. “Exceptional patient care, world-renowned research and outstanding medical education are the keys to developing a hospital worthy of being called great. Every person who touches UAB Medicine in any way can take pride in this designation.”

Becker’s Healthcare selected hospitals for inclusion based on analysis of ranking and award agencies, including U.S. News & World Report’s 2018-19 rankings, CareChex, Healthgrades, CMS star ratings, Leapfrog grades and IBM Watson Health top hospitals. Becker’s also sought nominations for this list. The list was compiled and developed before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States. Organizations cannot pay for inclusion on the list.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.