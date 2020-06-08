Alabama Power names Jeff Peoples executive vice president of Customer and Employee Services

Alabama Power has named Jeff Peoples executive vice president of Employee and Customer Services, effective immediately.

In this expanded role, Peoples will oversee customer services, marketing and economic development strategy and operations, as well as the company’s six geographic business divisions. He will continue leading the company’s labor relations, human resources products and services, safety, wellness, health and disability management functions for Alabama Power employees. He will also retain his system responsibilities in Operations Services and HR West.

Peoples most recently served as senior vice president of Employee Services and Labor Relations for Alabama Power, executive vice president, chief administrative officer, and AGL Services president for Southern Company Gas and senior vice president of Operations Services for Southern Company.

“Jeff is an outstanding leader, with a proven dedication to the company and the communities we are privileged to serve,” said Mark Crosswhite, Alabama Power CEO. “As our industry continues to evolve, Jeff’s vision and expertise are invaluable as we develop innovative solutions for our employees and customers.”

Peoples began his career with Southern Company in 1984 as a chemical technician at Alabama Power’s Plant Miller. Prior to his current roles, he served in several positions of increasing responsibility in compliance, human resources, training, workforce development and technical field services.

In 2017, Peoples facilitated the negotiation of a national labor agreement between North America’s Building Trades Unions and local contractors. The agreement provides favorable working conditions, significantly increases opportunities to build relationships with national labor partners and allows for stronger governance at the local level with state labor leaders and contractors.

In 2018, Peoples became a founding member of the Alabama Power Council on Culture and Inclusion, which focuses on strengthening a workplace environment of inclusion, respect and fairness, while leveraging the diverse talents of all employees.

Peoples serves on the boards of directors for the Alabama Power Foundation, Southern Company Gas Charitable Foundation, Southeast Labor and Management Public Affairs Committee, the National Utility Industry Training Fund, CPWR — The Center for Construction Research and Training, and the Alabama Governor’s Labor-Management Conference. He continues to serve as a leader on the Alabama Power Council on Culture and Inclusion.

Peoples holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and biological science from Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Alabama Power Company, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides safe, reliable, affordable electricity to more than 1.4 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.