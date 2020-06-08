Greg Barker new head of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama

Greg Barker has been named president of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama.

Most recently Alabama Power executive vice president of Customer Services, Barker is a veteran leader in economic development with more than 35 years of experience leading recruitment, expansion and innovation efforts in the Southeast.

“Greg is a proven leader in economic and community development. His vast experience and expertise will be invaluable as we work to support new and existing Alabama businesses, drive business growth and attract new industry to our state,” said EDPA Chairman Mark Crosswhite.

Barker joined Alabama Power’s Economic and Community Development department in 2002, then held various roles of increasing responsibility prior to being named vice president of Economic and Community Development in 2007. He went on to serve as the company’s senior vice president for Business Development and Customer Support, then as senior vice president of Marketing and Economic Development.

Prior to joining Alabama Power, Barker was an established economic development leader for the state. He served as president of the Calhoun County Economic Development Authority and executive vice president of the Metropolitan Development Board for the Birmingham region. Barker also held roles at the Birmingham Area Chamber of Commerce and Delta Regional Authority.

In addition to his involvement in numerous business recruitment and expansion projects, Barker has been a leader in strategic planning for the state, including the Alabama Economic Development Alliance, which facilitated the development of the state’s first comprehensive economic development plan, and the Steering Committee for the Alabama Science & Technology Roadmap.

“The work I’ve done in economic development has been the most rewarding aspect of my career and has always been my real passion,” Barker said. “I look forward to joining the team at EDPA and working with economic development allies throughout the state to do our part to build on Alabama’s great economic development success.”

EDPA, a private, nonprofit organization, supports business recruitment and expansion efforts in Alabama and promotes innovative and emerging startup companies through its Alabama Launchpad program.

Barker succeeds Steve Spencer, who recently retired as EDPA president.