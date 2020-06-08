James Spann: Breezy day for Alabama, with tropical showers

James Spann forecasts showers, possible storms for Alabama courtesy of Cristobal from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

CRISTOBAL WEAKENS TO A DEPRESSION: Cristobal is inland this morning over southwest Mississippi and has weakened to a depression. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is expected through Tuesday. However, Cristobal is expected to strengthen some as it becomes an extratropical low Tuesday night night and Wednesday.

ALABAMA TODAY: Tropical showers are likely across our state today, but it won’t rain all day, and it won’t rain everywhere. It will also be a breezy day for west Alabama; winds there will be in the 15-30 mph range, and a wind advisory is in effect. We don’t expect any flooding problems, but a few storms over the western half of the state will have the potential to produce a brief, isolated tornado, especially during the afternoon, when some boundary-layer destabilization will be possible between the outer convective rain bands on the east side of the circulation of Cristobal.

The type of tornadoes that usually form on the east side of a northward-moving tropical low tend to be short-lived and can touch down without warning sometimes. They are literally under the radar because the tops are so low. So if you are in west Alabama pay close attention to the weather this afternoon.

Most communities will see a high in the low to mid-80s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Very humid air will continue over Alabama Tuesday; we expect a mix of sun and clouds with random, scattered showers and thunderstorms. A rare June cold front will pass through the state Wednesday; this will bring a band of showers and storms with potential for strong, gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has a decent part of the state in a low-end marginal risk (level 1 of 5).

The best chance of rain Wednesday for the northern half of the state will come during the morning, then will shift into south Alabama by afternoon. An unusually dry air mass for early summer settles in here Thursday and Friday. Look for sunny days, lower humidity and cooler nights. Highs will be in the 80s, with lows well down in the 60s. Cooler spots will dip into the 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Looks like the dry air will stay in place Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine both days. Humidity values will remain low and nights very comfortable. Cooler spots will see lows in the 50s both mornings.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture will slowly return; showers are possible Monday over southeast Alabama, and by midweek scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible statewide.

TROPICS: Now that Cristobal is inland, the rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet, and additional tropical storm formation is not expected this week.

ON THIS DATE IN 2001: Tropical Storm Allison hit Houston, Texas, for the second time in three days. Louisiana and southern Texas were inundated with rain. Baton Rouge received 18 inches over just a couple of days. Some portions of Texas racked up 36 inches by June 11.

