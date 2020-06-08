James Spann: Scattered showers, storms for Alabama through Wednesday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Bands of showers along with a few thunderstorms continue to rotate through Alabama this afternoon on the east side of the circulation of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is now over southern Arkansas. Potential exists for a brief tornado or two over north Mississippi or northwest Alabama through the evening, but it is a fairly low-end threat.

A very moist air mass will stay in place over the next few days; scattered showers and storms remain possible on Tuesday. Otherwise, the day will be warm and very humid with a mix of sun and clouds and a high in the mid to upper 80s.

A rare June cold front will push into the state Wednesday and a few storms ahead of the front could be strong, with gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has a decent part of the state in a low-end, marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for this potential.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: A very dry air mass pushes into the state Wednesday night, and Thursday and Friday will be very pleasant for June. Expect a good supply of sunshine, lower humidity and cooler nights. Highs will hold in the 80s, but lows will be well down in the 60s and cooler spots will hit the upper 50s.

Dry air hangs in here for the weekend; the sky will be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 80s and lows in the 58- to 62-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: Moist air begins to return early in the week. We will bring back the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday, and keep it in the forecast daily through the end of the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s most days.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Cristobal is over Arkansas and continues to weaken; the rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet and tropical storm formation is not expected this week.

ON THIS DATE IN 2001: Tropical Storm Allison hit Houston, Texas, for the second time in three days. Louisiana and southern Texas were inundated with rain. Baton Rouge received 18 inches over just a couple of days. Some portions of Texas racked up 36 inches by June 11.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show anytime on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.