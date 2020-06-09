Limited fans to be allowed for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway June 21

NASCAR announced Tuesday a plan to introduce the return of fans to its race events, which includes the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

NASCAR said it will reintroduce guests at select NASCAR Cup Series races beginning with the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14 and the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Father’s Day, June 21. NASCAR said the plan was finalized after receiving guidance from public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. To adhere to social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, no more than 5,000 guests will be allowed to sit in the front-stretch grandstands for the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race. In addition, 44 motor home/fifth-wheel camping spots will be available outside the track high atop the Alabama Gang Superstretch.

“Our front-stretch grandstands and towers are massive, measuring an incredible eight-tenths of a mile long,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “That provides us ample room to be able to welcome race fans back with plenty of safe distancing between guests. NASCAR and the track staff will continue to work with health and government officials, and be ready to provide a safe experience for the NASCAR fans in attendance.”

The offer is open exclusively on a first-come, first-served basis to fans who purchased tickets or reserved camping for the originally scheduled GEICO 500 on April 26 and who live within 0-150 miles of the track in Alabama. The geographical limitations are being implemented to limit travel and reduce risk. Eligible fans may use their April event credit to select new seats or may purchase seats, if preferred, through the following options:

Visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/return.

Respond to an email offer sent to Alabama TSS spring ticket customers within the 150-mile radius.

Call 1-877-Go2-DEGA.

“We have a great respect for the responsibility that hosting fans brings,” said Crichton. “It’s an honor for Talladega Superspeedway to be one of the first sports facilities to bring fans back to the racetrack.”

All fans in attendance will be screened before entering the facility, required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing of 6 feet throughout the venue.

“As we continually work to safely reopen our economy, I am excited to see our NASCAR fans have a chance to attend the upcoming race at Talladega Superspeedway,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said. “The folks at Talladega have been working hard to ensure they are prepared to welcome their fans back with all of the necessary health and safety protocols.”

No guests will be allowed to enter the infield and there will be no tailgating outside the property – prior to, during or post-event with the exception of those customers who purchased admissions for the motor home/fifth-wheel RV spots on the Alabama Gang Superstretch. Campers (maximum of six guests per spot) will go through the same screenings as grandstand ticket holders and have the option of coming on property during select times Friday afternoon through Sunday morning. Those Alabama residents who had spring 2020 RV spaces and live within the 150 miles of the track should expect email communication from the track with details on how to purchase.

The green flag is scheduled to drop on the GEICO 500 at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 21. Chase Elliott is the defending champion of the 188-lap event.