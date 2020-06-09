Mobile Parade of Homes showcases Alabama Power Smart Neighborhood home

An Alabama Power Smart Neighborhood™ home is the showcase home of this year’s Parade of Homes in Mobile.

The new home in the Cherry Hill subdivision of Saraland was built by Brett/Robinson. It features a smart home technology package provided by Chorus SmartSecure, including:

Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot.

Smart thermostat.

Smart door locks, outlets and switches.

Security cameras, motion detectors and window sensors.

Alabama Power Smart Neighborhood home built in Saraland from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The home boasts advanced energy-efficient building features, like improved insulation, a high-efficiency heat pump and water heater and Energy Star appliances, making the house up to 50% more energy efficient than a typical home.

“An Alabama Power Smart Home is designed to make your life more comfortable, convenient and connected,” said Alabama Power spokesperson Beth Thomas. “We’re thrilled for people to see the smart technology in action.”

The Smart Neighborhood home is the first of its kind in Mobile. It was modeled using best practices from the 62 homes that make up Alabama Power’s first Smart Neighborhood in Hoover. Alabama Power used key findings from its award-winning research in Hoover to provide local builders across Alabama with technical expertise on energy-saving measures and technology installations during construction.

People wishing to see the showcase home in Saraland can visit hbamm.com to find tour times and directions. To learn more about Alabama Power’s Smart Neighborhood program, visit apcsmartneighborhood.com.