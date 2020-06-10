James Spann: A few strong storms for Alabama today, much drier on Thursday

James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

FRONT ON THE WAY: A rare June cold front will push into Alabama today. Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely in advance of the front, and some of the storms later today could be strong, possibly severe. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the state in a low-end, marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms.

Heavier thunderstorms could produce strong winds this afternoon, but there is no tornado threat with unidirectional wind profiles. Showers and storms will push out of the state by midnight as much drier air works in the wake of the front.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Dry air takes over, and will set the state for noticeably lower humidity levels and cooler nights — sunny days, clear at night, highs in the 80s, lows well down in the 60s. Many of the cooler spots across north and central Alabama will enjoy lows in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: A very quiet pattern will likely continue; the global models suggest only very limited moisture return and hint that most of the week will remain rain-free, with showers few and far between.

TROPICS: A nontropical area of low pressure is over the central Atlantic Ocean a few hundred miles east of Bermuda. Development of this system as a subtropical cyclone appears unlikely because of unfavorable environmental conditions, and the low is expected to dissipate in a few days while it moves north-northeastward. The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet.

ON THIS DATE IN 1997: Flash flooding occurred in many locations in Mississippi. Highway 80 and many other streets were flooded in and around Vicksburg. Water engulfed one person’s car, but the person was rescued. This event caused $300,000 in property damages. More than 6 inches of rain fell in Lexington in a little more than three hours. The torrential rains caused Bear Creek to overflow and flood much of the town of Lexington. Forty-five businesses were affected by the flooding and 30 of these suffered major losses. As many as 300 homes had water damage.

