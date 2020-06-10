James Spann: Drier air rolling into north, west Alabama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

DRY AIR ROLLING INTO THE STATE: A rare June cold front is pushing through north and west Alabama this afternoon; behind the front there is a fresh northwest breeze with rapidly falling dewpoints. Ahead of the front, showers and thunderstorms continue over parts of east and south Alabama. Storms there will be capable of producing strong, gusty winds, but they have remained below severe limits as of mid-afternoon.

Showers will end tonight as the dry air continues to push deeper into the state.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Dry air means sunny days, cooler nights and lower humidity Thursday through Sunday. Highs will be in the 80s, lows well down in the 60s. Cooler spots will see multiple mornings with lows in the 50s, very refreshing for June in Alabama. A few isolated showers could show up over the weekend across the southeast corner of the state, around Dothan; otherwise, it will be a good break from high humidity and tropical showers.

NEXT WEEK: Quiet weather continues. Highs will be in the 87- to 92-degree range, and while humidity levels will slowly rise, widespread rain is not expected. We will just mention a few isolated showers over the latter half of the week.

TROPICS: A nontropical area of low pressure is over the central Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles east of Bermuda. Development of this system as a subtropical cyclone is not expected due to unfavorable environmental conditions, and the low is forecast to dissipate Thursday when it begins to move slowly westward. The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet.

ON THIS DATE IN 1997: Flash flooding occurred in many locations in Mississippi. Highway 80 and many other streets were flooded in and around Vicksburg. Water engulfed one person’s car, but the person was rescued. This event caused $300,000 in property damages. More than 6 inches of rain fell in Lexington in a little more than three hours. The torrential rains caused Bear Creek to overflow and flood much of the town of Lexington. Forty-five businesses were affected by the flooding and 30 of these suffered major losses. As many as 300 homes had water damage.

