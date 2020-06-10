Mixtroz hosting virtual conversation about inclusion and diversity June 11

Birmingham-based engagement software company Mixtro is inviting people in Birmingham to “an evening of community connection and imperfect conversation” powered by its newest product feature, Mixtroz Virtual, on Thursday, June 11, from 7-7:30 p.m.

“The world is watching Birmingham,” said Ashley Ammons, president of Mixtroz. “The willingness of our community to have diverse conversations, albeit imperfect ones, is another positive example that we can set for communities in the U.S. and beyond.”

Mixtroz founders Kerry Schrader and Ammons are the 37th and 38th black female founders in the U.S. to close a round of funding greater than $1 million. To complete the round, they coupled their business, human and networking expertise to break down barriers and biases. The founders have seen firsthand the power of diverse and inclusive conversation when people are willing to “lean in” and get uncomfortable.

As a “proud black, certified woman-owned business in Birmingham,” Mixtroz says it will use its platform and power to create virtual small groups to initiate these “imperfect conversations” and facilitate new community connections across the city.

Space is limited for the first Mixtroz Virtual conversation. Register here to join the small group conversation.

For additional information about Thursday’s virtual event, email Mixtroz at [email protected].