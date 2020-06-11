James Spann: Dry pattern for Alabama through next week

James Spann forecasts a dry period for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

LOWER HUMIDITY, COOLER NIGHTS: A much drier air mass covers Alabama this morning, and that will set the stage for an extended period of rain-free weather. Today will be sunny, humidity levels will be lower and the high will be in the mid-80s. The average high for Birmingham on June 11 is 87.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Look for mostly sunny, warm days and fair, pleasant nights through Sunday. A reinforcing surge of dry air arrives over the weekend, which will keep us dry through most of next week. Highs will be generally in the mid-80s, with lows well down in the 60s. Cooler spots will see early morning temperatures in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Most of north and central Alabama will enjoy lows in the 50s Monday and Tuesday; there is even a chance a few spots could visit the upper 40s over the cooler pockets. Highs will be in the low 80s Monday, mid-80s Tuesday and close to 90 Wednesday. Low 90s are likely by Thursday and Friday with humidity levels creeping back up. There is no threat of significant rain through the week, an unusually dry pattern for June.

TROPICS: A well-defined tropical wave is about 425 miles east of the Windward Islands, producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Although further development is not expected due to dry air and adverse upper-level winds, some areas of heavy rain and gusty winds are possible across portions of the Windward Islands through tonight while the wave moves westward at 15 to 20 mph. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

RAIN UPDATE: Here are rain totals so far in 2020, and the departure from average:

Birmingham — 46.17 inches (20.77 inches above average)

Anniston — 43.24 inches (24.25 inches above average)

Tuscaloosa — 42.06 inches (17.16 inches above average)

Muscle Shoals — 41.97 inches (16.83 inches above average)

Huntsville — 41.37 inches (15.58 inches above average)

Montgomery — 34.55 inches (9.95 inches above average)

Mobile — 28.16 inches (0.52 inches below average)

ON THIS DATE IN 1990: One of the most expensive hailstorms in U.S. history occurred as $625 million of damage was caused along the Colorado Front Range from Colorado Springs to Estes Park. Golf-ball-sized to baseball-sized hail fell along with heavy rain. Sixty people were injured in the storm.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show anytime on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.