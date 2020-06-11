James Spann: Warm days, cool nights, dry air for Alabama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COMFORTABLE JUNE WEATHER: A dry, continental air mass has moved into Alabama today, and we are enjoying a good supply of sunshine with much lower humidity. Temperatures are below average, mostly in the low to mid-80s. Tonight will be clear and very pleasant, with a low between 57 and 62 degrees by daybreak Friday.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Our weather won’t change much as very dry air remains in place. Look for sunny, warm days and fair, pleasant nights. Highs will hold in the 80s, with lows mostly in the low to mid-60s. Cooler spots will visit the 50s each morning.

NEXT WEEK: The quiet June weather pattern continues. A fresh supply of dry air arrives Sunday night, and many communities will enjoy lows in the 50s Monday and Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the low 80s Monday, mid-80s Tuesday and upper 80s Wednesday. We will be close to 90 by Thursday and Friday with a slow rise in humidity levels. The weather stays mostly dry, with only very isolated showers late in the week.

TROPICS: An area of disorganized showers about 200 miles east of the Windward Islands is associated with a tropical wave. Significant development is not anticipated due to inhibiting environmental conditions while the system moves over the Windward Islands later tonight. The rest of the Atlantic basin remains very quiet.

RAIN UPDATE: Here are rain totals so far in 2020, and the departure from average:

Birmingham — 46.17 inches (20.77 inches above average)

Anniston — 43.24 inches (24.25 inches above average)

Tuscaloosa — 42.06 inches (17.16 inches above average)

Muscle Shoals — 41.97 inches (16.83 inches above average)

Huntsville — 41.37 inches (15.58 inches above average)

Montgomery — 34.55 inches (9.95 inches above average)

Mobile — 28.16 inches (0.52 inches below average)

ON THIS DATE IN 1990: One of the most expensive hailstorms in U.S. history occurred as $625 million of damage was caused along the Colorado Front Range from Colorado Springs to Estes Park. Golf-ball-sized to baseball-sized hail fell along with heavy rain. Sixty people were injured in the storm.

