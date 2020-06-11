Take a trip in Can’t Miss Alabama for outdoor fun and adventures

Can’t Miss Alabama is where good times never end.

Birmingham Zoo to host soft reopening

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, the Birmingham Zoo is hosting a soft reopening limited to members and donors of the Zoo’s Emergency Animal Fund. The zoo will reopen to the public Thursday, June 11, and will operate in phases. Phase One is a reduced opening with one-way traffic patterns and strict limits on attendance. Guests will enter through the front gate and be required to exit through the Children’s Zoo gate. Directional signs and distancing markers will guide guests on a one-way path, while signs and other measures will remind guests of safe and healthy practices. A timed-ticketing system limits the number of guests. Online admission tickets are required for members and visitors, and are available on the zoo’s website. Members need to sign in to their accounts to reserve a time and access a member ticket. All visitors and members are required to wear face masks for the protection of other guests, staff and animals per the city of Birmingham ordinance mandating masks in public. The zoo has enhanced its rigorous sanitation protocols and cleaning standards to ensure all facilities are thoroughly disinfected. The zoo will be operating as an outdoor experience in a park environment. High-touchpoint areas, like rides and attractions, will not be in operation. Animal encounters and experiences, including shows and demonstrations, have been postponed. Animal buildings and the Nourish 205 indoor restaurant will be closed during this time. Guests may purchase food at Wild Burger restaurant, which is equipped with outdoor seating. The Gift Shop will be closed, but gift kiosks will be near the exit gate. Cash will not be accepted to buy tickets, food or merchandise. Major credit cards are the only form of payment that will be accepted. Follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Birmingham Heart Walk goes virtual

Heart and stroke survivors will participate virtually in the Birmingham Heart Walk on Saturday, June 13. Because of social distancing, survivors and team members can walk around their neighborhood or get moving in their homes. Wear a Heart Walk shirt and post photos and videos by using #BhamHeartWalk. Friends and family may join through Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Proceeds will support research, heart health, advocacy, CPR training and programs to promote better health. To register, go to birminghamheartwalk.org. Visit heart.org or download the Heart Walk mobile app to learn more.

Treasure Hunt at The Wharf

Arr, me lads and lassies. Bring ye crew down to The Wharf in Orange Beach on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the summer for a swashbuckling good time at the free Treasure Hunt. Stop by Marlin Circle first to get your Pepsi treasure map. Check in at the ship tent in front of YoHo Rum and Tacos Boat Bar, and hunt around The Wharf property. Find the items on the map, then return back to where “X” marks the spot to collect your treasure. Stay for the nightly Laser Light Experience and see Pirate Philippe “Stinky” Lafitte. Sail along with the fumbling, bumbling Stinky and gang of scalawags as they head toward New Orleans to pillage, plunder and hide their haul of gold on the Gulf Coast. Visitors are asked to follow social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the property.

Alabama Adventure Amusement Park & Splash Adventure Water Park open

Alabama Adventure Amusement Park & Splash Adventure Water Park are open. Park hours are Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. An additional 10 days of operations will extend through August to make up for days lost to the pandemic. The complete operating calendar is here. Front gate ticket sales will be limited if capacity is reached. Season pass sales also will be limited to 50% of capacity. There will be regular disinfecting of frequently used items and surfaces. These common surfaces include (but are not limited to) lounge chairs, touch screens, picnic tables, benches, water fountains, tubes, life jackets, trash cans, rides, vehicles and restraints, queue rails, sunscreen and hand sanitizer stations. Social distancing guidelines for the parks are here. For questions, message [email protected]. For tickets and season passes, visit alabamasplash.com.

Bellingrath Gardens and Home has Wonderful Wednesdays

Bellingrath Gardens and Home’s Wonderful Wednesdays series continues weekly through July 29. Program topics include gardening, history and the collections in the Bellingrath Home. To register for a program, call 251-459-8868. The full schedule is listed on bellingrath.org. Employees will continue to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines and procedures recommended by government and health officials. These guidelines include social distancing of at least 6 feet; hand sanitizer stations in all buildings; protective shields in the buildings; masks for employees who interact with the public, and hourly cleanings of restrooms, door handles and other surfaces. Guests are welcome to bring their own masks and hand sanitizer. Details about the safety precautions are available on the website. Bellingrath Gardens and Home is eager to welcome the public back to enjoy the gardens. The horticulture staff has worked diligently to update and enhance the 65-acre estate during the weeks that the property has been closed to the public. Bellingrath Gardens and Home is dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of the garden and estate home of Walter and Bessie Bellingrath. For more information, visit bellingrath.org or call 251-973-2217.