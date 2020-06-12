James Spann: Dry days continue for Alabama

DRY WEATHER CONTINUES: It is a delightful June afternoon with a good supply of sunshine through scattered clouds and temperatures remaining a little below average, generally in the mid-80s. Humidity levels remain low, and the sky will be clear tonight with temperatures dropping well down into the 60s by daybreak.

THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: An unusually dry air mass will remain parked over Alabama, meaning sunny, warm days and fair, pleasant nights over the weekend and through next week. Highs will remain mostly in the 80s and lows in the 60s, but cooler spots will see lows in the 50s through Wednesday. Humidity levels will slowly rise Thursday and Friday, but, for now, the chance of rain seems too low to mention in the forecast.

COOL MORNING: Here are some low temperatures around Alabama this morning from the ABC 33/40 Skywatchers:

Black Creek (near Gadsden) — 54

Cottondale — 55

Hueytown — 56

Bessemer — 57

Jacksonville — 58

Coker — 58

Weaver — 58

Alabaster — 60

Northport — 61

BIRMINGHAM RADAR DOWN: The KBMX RADAR (Birmingham) has gone offline today for up to eight days as part of the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program (SLEP). Thankfully, no significant weather is expected through the outage.

ON THIS DATE IN 1915: An estimated F4 tornado moved northeast from northwest of Waterville, Iowa, crossing the Mississippi River two miles south of Ferryville, Wisconsin. A man and his daughter were killed in one of three homes that were obliterated southwest of Heytman, a small railroad station on the Mississippi River. Sixty buildings and eight homes were destroyed in Wisconsin. This tornado caused approximately $200,000 in damage. In addition to this tornado, another estimated F4 tornado moved northeast across Fayette and Clayton counties in northeast Iowa. One farm was devastated, the house and barn leveled. Heavy machinery was thrown 300 yards. Clothing was carried two miles.

