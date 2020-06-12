James Spann: Dry weather for Alabama through much of next week

James Spann forecasts a beautiful weekend ahead for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

QUIET WEATHER PATTERN: It feels good this morning; here are some temperatures just before sunrise:

Fort Payne — 55

Pell City — 55

Hueytown — 56

Bessemer — 58

Cullman — 58

Weaver — 58

Haleyville — 58

Decatur — 59

Sylacauga — 59

Birmingham — 60

Anniston — 60

Demopolis — 60

Huntsville — 61

Tuscaloosa — 63

Gadsden — 63

Muscle Shoals — 66

Mobile — 67

Montgomery — 68

Today will be another sunny day, humidity values will stay low and the high will be in the mid 80s. Don’t look for much change through the weekend; expect a mostly sunny sky Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: The air will stay unusually dry for June, and most of the week will be dry with highs in the 85- to 90-degree range and lows in the 60s. There might be an isolated shower or two somewhere toward the end of the week, but we will keep the forecast dry for now.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains quiet and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

ON THIS DATE IN 1915: An estimated F4 tornado moved northeast from northwest of Waterville, Iowa, crossing the Mississippi River two miles south of Ferryville, Wisconsin. A man and his daughter were killed in one of three homes that were obliterated southwest of Heytman, a small railroad station on the Mississippi River. Sixty buildings and eight homes were destroyed in Wisconsin. This tornado caused approximately $200,000 in damage. In addition to this tornado, another estimated F4 tornado moved northeast across Fayette and Clayton counties in northeast Iowa. One farm was devastated, the house and barn leveled. Heavy machinery was thrown 300 yards. Clothing was carried two miles.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show anytime on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.