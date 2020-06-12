University of Alabama Army ROTC graduate chosen to represent all programs nationwide

A recent graduate of the University of Alabama, 2nd Lt. Jesse Benton, represented UA’s Army ROTC program, the state, the region and all 274 Army ROTC programs during the Army ROTC National Commissioning Ceremony.

Today’s ceremony was conducted by the secretary of the Army on behalf of every Army ROTC cadet commissioned this year. It was held at the Pentagon, with Benton participating virtually from his home in Titus.

“Jesse was selected to represent all 6,000 cadets that were commissioned,” said Lt. Col. Antwan Brown, professor of military science and chair of the department of military science at UA.

“We have a great program, and with him being one of the cadets that can represent the nation gives us more pride in what we do here on a day-to-day basis,” Brown said. “To have someone from our home state that will go on to serve as an officer in the Alabama Army National Guard gives us more honor on a national level.”

Benton, commissioned virtually in May, said it is an extraordinary honor to represent his fellow Army ROTC commissioned officers, the Alabama Army National Guard, UA’s ROTC program, the 20th Special Forces group and his family, which has a history of military excellence.

“Being able to represent all of these military aspects in my life truly makes all of the hard work and dedication I have put forth the past few years worthwhile,” he said. “I have the utmost respect for each unit and program I have had the honor of being a part of, and I’m excited to be able to give back the recognition they deserve.”

Benton was selected for the honor when he wrote about his life growing up in a one-stop-light town in a military family. The bio was selected as the best in Alabama and the region before being selected as one of the top 10 nationally.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.