Scott Martin: Nice, dry weekend for Alabama with low humidity

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Today will be a very nice but warm day across Alabama. The good news is that humidity levels will remain low and the day will be comfortable. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s to right at 90 degrees.

Expect much of the same on Sunday as an upper low will be to our northeast and will move into eastern Kentucky. We’ll stay in a north to northeasterly flow, which will keep us dry with lower humidity. Highs will be in the mid-80s to right at 90 degrees.

THE WORK WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be much the same. The upper low will be over eastern Tennessee and the western parts of the Carolinas and will continue to pump drier air into Alabama, which will keep those humidity levels low and temperatures more comfortable. Skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid-80s to the lower 90s on both days.

Heat levels will start to rise as the upper low gets pushed out to sea and ridging starts to build from the west and southwest. That will mean more humid air will be pulled up into Alabama, but at this point we look to stay free from any rain through the end of the work week. Afternoon highs on each day will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s, with dewpoints rising from the lower 60s on Wednesday to the mid and upper 60s by Friday.

TROPICS: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days over the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

BEACH FORECAST CENTER: Get the latest weather and rip current forecasts for the beaches from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, to Panama City Beach, Florida, on our Beach Forecast Center page. There, you can select the forecast of the region you are interested in.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.