Alabama health care officials urge public precautions as COVID-19 cases spike

Health care officials held a press conference today urging Alabamians to re-embrace the precautions they used early in the pandemic now that the economy has reopened and brought a sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, division director of UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases; Dr. Sarah Nafziger, professor of emergency medicine and co-director UAB Hospital Emergency Management committee; and Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County health officer, shared the latest data and answered questions. You can watch the entire press conference below.

UAB doctors, Jefferson County health officials update their response to COVID-19 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.