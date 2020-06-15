James Spann: Showers in Alabama remain few and far between

James Spann forecasts a quiet week for Alabama’s weather from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ON THE MAPS: An upper low will continue to develop east of Alabama today, and will have the potential to bring a few isolated showers or storms to the eastern counties this afternoon. But for most of the state today will be another warm, dry day with a good supply of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MIDWEEK: The upper low will help to pull down a cooler air mass into Alabama tonight, and afternoon highs Tuesday will drop into the low 80s. Cooler pockets will enjoy lows in the 50s and humidity levels will remain pretty low for mid-June in our state. Tuesday will be generally dry; then we will mention some risk of isolated showers Wednesday and Thursday. But, again, most communities will remain dry. Thursday will be a tad warmer, with a high in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Days will be warmer, with highs between 87 and 92; the sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and afternoon showers will remain very scarce. The chance of any one spot getting wet over the weekend is only 10% to 15%.

NEXT WEEK: There is evidence that an upper trough will bring a better chance of rain to the state by Monday or Tuesday; otherwise fairly routine early summer weather will continue with highs in the upper 80s most days.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected this week.

SUMMER OFFICIALLY BEGINS SATURDAY: Astronomical summer arrives on Saturday at 4:44 p.m. when the Sun takes its longest, highest path through the sky. Also known as the longest day and the shortest night. Following the solstice, the Sun’s path gets increasingly lower each day heading toward the September equinox. The term “solstice” comes from Latin and means “the Sun stands still.” Over the course of the year, the Sun’s arc across the sky is always moving higher or lower each day, except on the solstices.

ON THIS DATE IN 1991: The second-largest volcanic eruption of the 20th century began as Mount Pinatubo injected 15 to 30 million tons of sulfur dioxide 100,000 feet into the atmosphere. As a result of the eruptions, 343 people were killed in the Philippines and 200,000 were left homeless. Material from the explosion would spread around the globe, leading to climate changes worldwide as the sun’s energy was blocked out and global temperatures cooled by as much as 1 degree Fahrenheit. Globally, 1992 was one of the coldest years since the 1970s.

