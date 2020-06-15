Smith Lake Park Public Boat Ramp to close temporarily for repairs

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division (WFF) will temporarily close the Smith Lake Park Public Boat Ramp in Cullman County on Thursday, June 18 for parking lot striping.

The facility will be closed for an estimated one or two days.

For more information and the locations of alternate WFF public boating access areas, visit http://boatramps.dcnr.alabama.gov or call the WFF Fisheries Section at 334-242-3471.

Funding for the striping project was provided through the Sport Fish Restoration Program, which is supported through excise taxes on the sale of outboard motor fuel, fishing equipment and the sale of Alabama fishing licenses.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. To learn more about ADCNR, visit www.outdooralabama.com.