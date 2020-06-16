Alabama blogger’s loving look at Black Lives Matter conversation earns global attention

It was a simple conversation – well, as simple as a conversation can be between a black person and a white person about the subject of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kaitlin Allen Walden, an African American, had the conversation with an older, white female co-worker and friend.

It was open, honest and frank, like you would expect a conversation between two genuine friends to be.

In fact, Walden, a graduate of Hoover High School and the University of Alabama, was going to pass it off as a meaningful but normal conversation.

The story behind Kaitlin Allen Walden’s blog post on Black Lives Matter from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“Even after I had it, the thought didn’t hit me that maybe I should write about it until an hour or so later,” she said.

That’s when God put it on her heart to share it.

“It was like God was saying, ‘Yep, that’s it,’” she said.

Walden writes a blog at simplybreashlee.com (Breashlee is her middle name) and she was moved to share that conversation.

In turn, others have been moved by the blog post.

Others like famed author Emily P. Freeman, who shared a link to the blog post in her weekly email recommending other people’s work.

Since then, Walden’s blog post, titled “Because I Love You,” has been read by people across the country and around the world.

She sees it as God working and hopes it refocuses the conversation to center on love, mutual respect and understanding.

“I feel as though I was used as a vessel and it’s honoring to be used,” she said.