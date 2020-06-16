James Spann: Below-average temperatures for Alabama, with very few showers

James Spann forecasts another dry day for most of Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

VERY PLEASANT JUNE DAY: Temperatures are in the 57- to 64-degree range across north and central Alabama early this morning, and we project a high around 80 degrees today. Many places north of Birmingham will hold in the 70s all day. The average high for Birmingham on June 16 is 88. The sky will be partly sunny, and showers once again will be few and far between in the relatively dry air mass over the state.

REST OF THE WEEK: The weather won’t change much on Wednesday. We are forecasting a partly sunny sky with a high in the low 80s; showers will remain isolated. On Thursday, moisture levels will be a bit higher, and the coverage of scattered showers and thunderstorms should be a bit higher. The chance of any one spot getting a shower Thursday will be around 30%. Otherwise, the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the low to mid-80s. Friday will be warmer, with upper 80s and only isolated showers.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Heat and humidity levels will creep up over the weekend. Look for highs around 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday with a partly sunny sky both days. A few showers could pop up during the heat of the afternoon, but they should be few and far between.

NEXT WEEK: An approaching upper trough will bring an increase in shower and thunderstorm activity to the state, at least during the first half of the week; highs will drop back into the 80s.

TROPICS: A nontropical low-pressure area about 200 miles east of the Georgia coast is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the Atlantic waters. The low is forecast to move northward today, and environmental conditions are expected to remain unfavorable for significant development through tonight, when the low should move inland over eastern North Carolina. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall could occur over portions of northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina through Wednesday. The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet; dry air from the deserts of Africa continues to cover the deep tropics.

HEAT HOLDING OFF: Birmingham has reached 90 degrees on only three days so far this season:

June 10 — 91

May 24 — 90

June 14 — 90

ON THIS DATE IN 1896: A tsunami ravaged the coast of Japan, killing between 22,000 and 27,000 people.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show anytime on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.