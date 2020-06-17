Alabama Power Foundation accepting Good Roots, Gateway grant applications

As part of its longstanding commitment to Alabama communities, the Alabama Power Foundation is accepting applications for the 2020 Good Roots and Gateway grant programs.

“Good Roots and Gateway grants represent an investment in the communities we serve,” said Myla Calhoun, president of the Alabama Power Foundation. “These programs not only contribute to the economic and cultural well-being of our cities and towns, they also promote civic pride.”

Good Roots grants provide up to $1,000 to help cities, towns, schools and nonprofit organizations plant trees to enhance community green spaces. New to this year’s program is the option to use the grants to support community beautification efforts. To date, the foundation has awarded more than 690 Good Roots grants totaling more than $620,000 to plant trees at schools, parks and other community locations.

The Gateway grant program helps revitalize communities by supporting and advancing city and town promotion efforts. Grants of up to $2,500 provide funding for signs that greet visitors, as well as marketing materials and website development. Since 2012, Gateway has awarded more than $100,000 to cities, towns and communities throughout Alabama.

The deadline to apply for Good Roots and Gateway grants is Aug. 10. To access online applications and learn more, visit www.powerofgood.com and click on “Grants.”

Since its creation in 1989 with funds donated by shareholders, the Alabama Power Foundation has supported Alabama communities, educational institutions and nonprofits through more than 20,000 grants and scholarships using nonratepayer dollars. Learn more about the Alabama Power Foundation and its charitable initiatives at www.powerofgood.com.