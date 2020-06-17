James Spann: Another ‘cool’ June afternoon for Alabama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here are some mid-afternoon temperatures across Alabama:

Anniston — 73

Gadsden — 75

Talladega — 75

Pell City — 75

Auburn — 76

Sylacauga — 77

Alexander City — 77

Birmingham — 77

Huntsville — 78

Decatur — 78

Prattville — 80

Tuscaloosa — 81

Montgomery — 81

Mobile — 86

The average high for June 17 is 88, so a number of communities are running 10-15 degrees below average this afternoon. The sky is partly sunny and showers are few and far between.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: The weather won’t change much Thursday. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with a few widely scattered showers; the high will be in the mid 80s. Temperatures rise into the upper 80s Friday with a good supply of sunshine and only a small risk of a shower for any given location. Then, over the weekend, we expect afternoon highs around 90 degrees with a mostly sunny sky Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Models continue the idea of higher coverage of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the week as the air becomes more unstable and moisture levels rise. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with partly sunny, warm days.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is very quiet with dry air in place, and no tropical storm development is expected through the weekend. The most active months for hurricanes and tropical storms are August and September, and the next named storm will be Dolly.

ON THIS DATE IN 1946: The third-deadliest tornado in Canadian history struck southwestern Ontario from Windsor to Tecumseh. Seventeen people were killed and hundreds injured. Damage was conservatively estimated at $1.5 million.

