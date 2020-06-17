James Spann: Showers remain few and far between in Alabama

James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

MOSTLY DRY WEATHER CONTINUES: Alabama’s weather won’t change much through the rest of the week. Look for partly sunny days, mostly fair nights and only isolated, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Odds of any one place getting wet will be in the 10% to 20% range each day through Friday; the high will be around 80 degrees today, followed by mid 80s Thursday and upper 80s Friday. An upper low east of the state will keep the best chance of showers over Georgia and the Carolinas.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Heat levels will rise, with afternoon highs around 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday. The sky will be mostly sunny both days, and the odds of a shower for any given location are less than 10%.

NEXT WEEK: Global models continue to suggest the air will be more unstable, and with rising moisture levels there will a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms daily, mostly between 1 and 9 p.m. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds each day with highs generally in the upper 80s, right at seasonal averages.

TROPICS: A nontropical low-pressure area has moved inland over eastern North Carolina, and no further development is expected. Heavy rainfall could still occur over parts of eastern North Carolina and eastern Virginia through this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms have diminished in association with a low-latitude tropical wave a couple hundred miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands, and upper-level winds are forecast to be unfavorable for further development. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet, as dry desert air from Africa is moving westward across the deep tropics. Tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

ON THIS DATE IN 1946: The third-deadliest tornado in Canadian history struck southwestern Ontario from Windsor to Tecumseh. Seventeen people were killed and hundreds injured. Damage was conservatively estimated at $1.5 million.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show anytime on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.