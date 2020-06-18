James Spann: A few showers possible today in Alabama

James Spann forecasts only slight changes in Alabama’s weather today from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

QUIET PATTERN CONTINUES: Look for a mix of sun and clouds across Alabama today, and a few showers or thunderstorms could form this afternoon. But they will be widely spaced, and odds of any one spot getting wet today will be in the 20% range. The high will be in the mid 80s in most places. We won’t see much change Friday — only isolated showers with highs in the upper 80s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The upper low that has been spinning away northeast of the state will lift out; that should allow temperatures to reach 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday with a good supply of sunshine both days. A small pop-up shower can’t be ruled out, but they will be few and far between both days.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture levels will rise and the air becomes more unstable. This should bring an increase in the number of scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning Tuesday. The chance of your front yard seeing rain will increase to 40-50% by the middle of the week.

TROPICS: Dry, dusty air from the African deserts will continue to move westward across the Atlantic basin over the next week, and tropical storm formation is not expected. Some of that dust could reach the Southeast U.S. by the middle of next week, giving the potential for some vivid sunrise and sunset skies by then.

ON THIS DATE IN 1972: Hurricane Agnes was one of the stronger June hurricanes on record. The system strengthened into a tropical storm during the night of June 15 and a hurricane on June 18 as it moved northward in the Gulf of Mexico.

