James Spann: Alabama showers remain very isolated; warmer days ahead

By James Spann

RADAR CHECK: We do have a few showers across Alabama this afternoon, but they remain few and far between. Most of the state is dry with a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures are in the 80s.

Showers will end this evening, and tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 60s. The weather won’t change much Friday — partly sunny with only isolated showers. The high will be in the upper 80s as the warming trend continues.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Model data continues to suggest the weekend will be hot and mostly dry; look for a good supply of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs around 90 degrees. Odds of any one spot seeing a shower will be only in the 10% range during the afternoon and evening hours.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture levels will rise, the air becomes more unstable and we expect an increase in the number of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the week — not necessarily widespread rain, but most places should see a decent shower or two along the way.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

ON THIS DATE IN 1972: Hurricane Agnes was one of the stronger June hurricanes on record. The system strengthened into a tropical storm during the night of June 15 and a hurricane on June 18 as it moved northward in the Gulf of Mexico.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show anytime on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Pinterest
Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.

community

Inspiring Alabama teacher honored by National University System in surprise Zoom call

Prev Story
community

Black Lives Matter street painting complete at Birmingham Railroad Park

Next Story

Related Stories