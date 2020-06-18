James Spann: Alabama showers remain very isolated; warmer days ahead

RADAR CHECK: We do have a few showers across Alabama this afternoon, but they remain few and far between. Most of the state is dry with a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures are in the 80s.
Showers will end this evening, and tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 60s. The weather won’t change much Friday — partly sunny with only isolated showers. The high will be in the upper 80s as the warming trend continues.
THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Model data continues to suggest the weekend will be hot and mostly dry; look for a good supply of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs around 90 degrees. Odds of any one spot seeing a shower will be only in the 10% range during the afternoon and evening hours.
NEXT WEEK: Moisture levels will rise, the air becomes more unstable and we expect an increase in the number of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the week — not necessarily widespread rain, but most places should see a decent shower or two along the way.
TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.
ON THIS DATE IN 1972: Hurricane Agnes was one of the stronger June hurricanes on record. The system strengthened into a tropical storm during the night of June 15 and a hurricane on June 18 as it moved northward in the Gulf of Mexico.
