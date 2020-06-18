Celebrate Father’s Day, Juneteenth and other festivities in Can’t Miss Alabama

Show dad lots of love on Father’s Day.

“From Juneteenth to Justice”

The Birmingham Public Library (BPL) is partnering with the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) to honor the occasion by hosting a virtual discussion, “From Juneteenth to Justice.” Candice Hardy, BPL’s outreach librarian, will host the Zoom video presentation at noon on Friday, June 19, on the BPL Facebook page. Books of interest about race and social justice will be shared. Juneteenth is the oldest national celebration of the end of slavery. Also called Emancipation Day, it marks the time in June 1865 that many slaves learned that President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing them. Follow this link to learn more about Juneteenth.

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute celebrates Juneteenth

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is hosting its annual Juneteenth Festival Friday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the adjacent Kelly Ingram Park. The free event will include a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation, music, poetry, face painting, a moonwalk for children, a Greek stroll-off for sororities and fraternities and a line dance contest. For information on the Juneteenth Festival, click here.

Food Truck Fridays on Juneteenth

Chef Simone, owner of Simone’s Kitchen ATL, is launching Food Truck Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Juneteenth, Friday, June 19, at Club M Event Center in Graymont. The event will showcase multiple black-owned food trucks, live music, drink specials, vendors, kids’ activities and more. Chef Simone will debut her new food truck. Parking is free. Get tickets here.

Fred Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award virtual event

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) will honor global human rights activist, author and Birmingham native Angela Davis with the Fred L. Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award on Juneteenth, Friday, June 19, at 7 p.m. It is the highest award given by BCRI and honors outstanding individuals for significant contributions to civil and human rights. The virtual event will feature a conversation between Davis and moderator professor D. Wendy Greene of Drexel University. Admission is free, but registration is required.

Talladega Superspeedway

Adhering to social distancing, safety protocols and procedures, 5,000 fans will be able to attend Talladega Superspeedway’s Geico 500 on Sunday, June 21. Additionally, 44 RV camping spaces outside the track atop the Alabama Gang Superstretch are available for purchase. For fans who do not meet eligibility requirements or do not wish to secure tickets for this rescheduled event, learn about requesting event credit and more. NASCAR will continue to collaborate with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials to create a comprehensive plan to ensure the health and safety of competitors and surrounding communities at all events. Event procedures will be significantly modified in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and state and local governments. The event will be broadcast on FOX at 2 p.m.

Black Jacket Symphony

COVID-19 won’t stop the “Concerts from the Car” series from taking place in the parking lot of Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The band will perform classic rock from a variety of popular albums. On Friday, June 19, the Black Jacket Symphony will feature The Beatles’ “Abbey Road.” Gates open at 6 p.m., and the concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $80. Taxes and fees are included in the price. Each vehicle occupant must have an individual seat belt. The type of vehicle (SUV/minivan or sedan) must match the ticket type for admittance. No exceptions or refunds. Vehicles taller than 72 inches must purchase an oversized parking pass. Event is rain or shine. Stay tuned for upcoming concerts. Purchase tickets at blackjacketsymphony.com.

Bellingrath Gardens and Home

Bellingrath Gardens and Home’s Wonderful Wednesdays series is underway through July 29. Program topics include gardening, history and the collections in the Bellingrath Home. To register for a program, call 251-459-8868. The full schedule is listed on bellingrath.org . Employees will continue to follow pandemic safety guidelines and procedures recommended by government and health officials. These guidelines include social distancing of at least 6 feet; hand sanitizer stations in all buildings; protective shields in the buildings; masks for employees who interact with the public, and hourly cleanings of restrooms, door handles and other surfaces. Guests are welcome to bring their own masks and hand sanitizer. Details about the safety precautions are available on the website. The horticulture staff has worked diligently to update and enhance the 65-acre estate during the weeks that the property has been closed to the public. Bellingrath Gardens and Home is dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of the garden and estate home of Walter and Bessie Bellingrath. For more information, visit bellingrath.org or call 251-973-2217.

Music Under The Marlins in Orange Beach

Every Thursday brings Music Under The Marlins at The Wharf from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It’s a great time to unwind and get ready for the weekend. Enjoy two different bands playing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Paint Art Live will be offering take-and-make kits for at-home painting. Admission is free, but the cost for a painting kit is $10, which includes supplies and guided instructions. All guests must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Have fun but keep back 6 feet. Air high-fives are encouraged when you see friends. Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the property. Follow along on Facebook.

Clays for Heroes

Join Lettermen of the USA at Selwood Farm in Alpine Friday, June 19, at 8 a.m. for the inaugural Clays for Heroes. The clay target shoot will beneﬁt honorably discharged veterans in need, The Goode Foundation and former college football players in need for their ﬁght against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Sporting clays is the fastest-growing shotgun sport in the world. Teams of four will get the chance to challenge themselves and show oﬀ their shooting skills by aiming for clay targets on a course with a varying number of stations. Enjoy lunch by Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q while the winners of the games and the best shooters are announced. Selwood Farm is at 706 Selwood Road. Visit lotusa.org or call 205-394-7521 to learn more.

All in WA

Pearl Jam, Ben Gibbard, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Macklemore, Dave Matthews and other Seattle musicians are participating in the All in WA streaming concert to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts across Washington state. The concert, which will air Wednesday, June 24, on NBC affiliates, begins at 9 p.m. and can be streamed on Amazon’s Twitch channel. The concert will be available on Amazon Prime after it airs.

Garth Brooks Social Distance Party June 27

Tickets go on sale for the drive-in Garth Brooks concert Friday, June 19, at 11 a.m. at Ticketmaster. The concert will be playing for one night at 300 drive-in movie theaters across the country. The country music singer’s concert will appear in Alabama at the Blue Moon Drive-in Theater near Winfield. Tickets for the two-hour concert cost $100, which will admit one passenger car or truck. RVs and limousines will not be permitted. All guests must have a seat belt. The event is rain or shine and there will be no refunds. The show starts at dusk Saturday, June 27. Parking is first-come, first-served. Follow this link for the official announcement. Guests must adhere to all theater rules and policies as well as state and local laws. For the complete list of CDC guidelines and concert rules, check here.

Six Flags over Georgia

Six Flags over Georgia is open and the Water Park will open Wednesday, July 1. In addition to family rides, kids’ rides and water park rides, visitors may enjoy concerts, shows, food and more throughout the season. More than 50 benefits of admission include unlimited soft drinks, preferred parking and up to 50% off almost everything. Visitors including pass holders and members will need to make advance reservations before visiting. Learn more here.