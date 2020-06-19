Alabama student filmmakers featured in Smithsonian documentary showcase

An Alabama student documentary film is among 35 produced by middle and high school students across the country competing in the 2020 National History Day Contest to be featured in an online showcase.

The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) selected for a special one-week showing “Breaking Barriers in Journalism: Dorothy Butler Gilliam” by Noah Littleton and William Mackenzie of Hampton Cove Middle School in Owens Cross Roads near Huntsville.

“I am ecstatic that our students were chosen to be part of this showcase,” said Jerald Crook, Alabama History Day coordinator. “Being recognized by the Smithsonian Institution, the world’s largest museum and research complex, is a tremendous honor that most people only dream of. I’m very proud of William and Noah. My hat’s off to them for their hard work, and to their teacher, Dana Hall, for guiding them through the National History Day process.”

The films were screened and selected by NMAAHC staff and premiered June 17, as a special collection of the Smithsonian Learning Lab. NMAAHC is committed to the documentation of African American life, history, and culture.

“This is an incredible honor for these students and their Breaking Barriers in History films to have been selected by the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, a barrier-breaking institution in its own right,” said National History Day Executive Director Cathy Gorn. “Months and years from now, they will think back fondly on this week when their documentaries were viewed and experienced by people around the world visiting the Smithsonian Learning Lab and the documentary showcase.”

To be selected for the showcase, students needed to address topics consistent with the mission of the NMAAHC. The 10-minute films also reflect the 2020 NHD theme, Breaking Barriers in History.

Alabama Humanities Foundation partners with Auburn University in Montgomery each year to present Alabama History Day, which is the preliminary competition to the National History Day Contest. Because of the COVID-19 crisis, Alabama History Day became an online event, as did National History Day.

The documentary showcase was originally planned to be screened in the Oprah Winfrey Theater of the NMAAHC, but is now online.

“Despite the pandemic, Alabama students rose to the challenge this year, producing such great work,” said Alabama Humanities Foundation Executive Director Lynn Clark. “We congratulate them. These students’ selection to be featured is testament to their dedication, resilience and effort.”

“In the three years that the Alabama Humanities Foundation has facilitated the National History Day competition in Alabama, this is the second time a student from Alabama was chosen for this distinction,” Crook noted. “We hope to continue having a presence in the NHD Documentary showcase at the NMAAHC in the years to come.”

The 35 student films are available to stream online for one week via the Smithsonian Learning Lab at s.si.edu/NHDShowcase2020, from June 17 to June 24.