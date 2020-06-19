Bacon and Turkey Sandwich one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

The Bacon and Turkey Sandwich at The Spot Coffee Shop in Fort Payne almost never existed.

That’s because The Spot Coffee Shop almost never existed.

Justin and Lori Sweeney were moving from Asheville, North Carolina, to Boise, Idaho, and stopped in Fort Payne to help a friend with a ministry. That’s when their truck broke down, Justin found a building he loved and one thing led to another.

The Bacon and Turkey Sandwich at The Spot Coffee Shop is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The community embraced the Sweeneys and The Spot grew to include food inspired by their time in places like Seattle, New Orleans and Asheville, North Carolina.

That community embrace has been especially felt during the COVID-19 pandemic and the slowdown in business. Justin said enough standing orders from area businesses helped keep his business going and now things are steadily improving.

It helps to have wonderful food on the menu, like the Bacon and Turkey Sandwich. It has earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.