Alabama Power partners with Chorus SmartSecure for Smart Neighborhood Builder program

Alabama Power is partnering with Chorus SmartSecure as a trusted home equipment provider for the Smart Neighborhood Builder program.

Alabama Power’s Smart Neighborhood homes feature energy-efficient construction and appliances, connected devices, innovative security solutions and home automation designed to simplify homeowners’ lives and give them more control over their home and energy use.

“We are excited to serve Alabama Power and the builder community with the latest advances in SmartHome technologies,” said Rob Hardman, president of Chorus SmartSecure. “We look forward to bringing connectivity to each home in these neighborhoods.”

Chorus SmartSecure will work with Alabama Power on three neighborhoods under development:

Northwoods by Holland Homes in Auburn, ​

Mimms Trail by Harris Doyle Homes in Auburn.

Cedar Rock Farms by Curtis White Companies in Leeds.

“Our Smart Neighborhood Builder program focuses on bringing comfort, convenience and control to the homes of our customers through forward-thinking builders and innovative partners like Chorus SmartSecure,” said Caitlin Hilliard, Alabama Power’s Smart Neighborhood Builder program manager. “Chorus SmartSecure will be a great partner with its fully integrated smart technology solutions and strong focus on customer service.”

Birmingham-based Chorus SmartSecure specializes in security, automation, access control, low-voltage wiring and custom audio video solutions for homes and offices. The Chorus team delivers state-of-the-art equipment designed to simplify and enhance life at home and work.