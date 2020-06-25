Mercedes will use Nvidia technology in all cars from 2024

Daimler AG unit Mercedes-Benz said it will use Nvidia Corp. technology in all vehicles starting with the 2024 models as part of a push toward automated cars.

Nvidia’s Drive software and chips will give Mercedes-Benz cars the most “sophisticated and advanced computing architecture ever used in an automobile,” the companies said Tuesday.

Automakers and semiconductor companies are increasingly joining forces as the car industry tries to progress rapidly from merely adding electronics that help drivers to producing vehicles that don’t need a human behind the wheel. Nvidia, based in Santa Clara, California, and led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, is looking to parlay its dominance of computer graphics into a leading position in the market for automotive silicon.

Unlike cars that require physical upgrades, the companies said the new systems will feature updates through software. That may allow owners to configure their vehicles in the same way that smartphone users customize handsets. The systems will provide remote safety and maintenance updates and give manufacturers a way to sell services after the car has been purchased.

Using the Nvidia Drive platform, a primary feature will be the ability to automate driving of regular routes from one address to another. Future safety and convenience applications will be added so customers may purchase through software applications and subscription services during the life of the car.

Huang said the companies share a vision of the “automobile of the future” that “will come with a team of expert AI and software engineers continuously developing, refining and enhancing the car over its lifetime.”

Mercedes-Benz U.S. International produces the GLS SUV, the GLE SUV and the GLE Coupe at its Alabama plant in Tuscaloosa County.

“Nvidia’s AI computing architecture will help us streamline our journey toward autonomous driving,” said Ola Källenius, chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG. “These new capabilities and upgrades will be downloaded from the cloud, improving safety, increasing value and extending the joy of ownership for all Mercedes-Benz customers.”

