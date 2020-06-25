Signs, countdown clocks reflect new dates for Birmingham World Games

A global pandemic postponed the 2020 Olympics and, in turn, the World Games Birmingham was to host in 2021.

Despite the one-year delay, organizers of what is now the Birmingham World Games 2022 want to start building the public’s anticipation again with new signs and updated countdown clocks leading to July 7-17, 2022.

Signage and a countdown clock at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport let visitors know of the World Games 2022 coming to the Magic City. (contributed) Signage and a countdown clock at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport let visitors know of the World Games 2022 coming to the Magic City. (contributed) Signage and a countdown clock at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport let visitors know of the World Games 2022 coming to the Magic City. (contributed) Signage at the Birmingham CrossPlex signals the coming of the World Games to Birmingham in 2022. (contributed) Uptown is home to one of the World Games 2022 countdown clocks. (contributed)

There are new countdown clocks at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, Birmingham City Hall and the Uptown entertainment district.

The Birmingham CrossPlex and Legion Field – two of the venues for the World Games 2022 – have new signage.

The Waites Building has a World Games 2022 mural.

New city and state roadway signs identify Birmingham as “Home of the World Games 2022.”

A mural on the Waites Building reminds everyone the World Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham. (contributed) The sign at Legion Field has been updated to reflect the new year for the Birmingham World Games. (contributed) Roadway signs include a reminder that the World Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham. (contributed)

More than 3,600 athletes from around the world are expected to compete in more than 30 sports. The 11-day event is projected to have an economic impact of $256 million. The World Games was established by the International World Games Association, an organization recognized by the International Olympic Committee. The Birmingham event will be the first time the World Games have been held in the U.S. since the inaugural games in Los Angeles in 1981.

Keep up to date with the World Games 2022 at twg2022.com.