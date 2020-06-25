Summer events heat up Can’t Miss Alabama

Top Golf and the Wiregrass Museum of Art are reopening.

Executive Chef Monty Todd at the Market at Pepper Place

The Market at Pepper Place is featuring Monty Todd, executive chef and owner of Spoon & Ladle, as Chef of the Week. Todd will be available to answer questions and chat about his menu Saturday, June 27 from 7 a.m. to noon. The Alabama native is known for being one of the best fresh soupmakers, with a growing list of other popular items, such as shrimp crab and andouille gumbo, chicken salad, pimento cheese, queso, guacamole, salsa and more. Place orders at shop.pepperplacemarket.com. For questions, message [email protected] or call 205-747-3077. Follow this link to learn more. The venue is 2807 2nd Ave. S. in Birmingham.

Garth Brooks at the Drive-in on June 27

The Garth Brooks drive-in concert starts at dusk Saturday, June 27. The concert will be playing for one night only at 300 drive-in movie theaters across the country. The country music singer’s concert will appear in Alabama at the Blue Moon Drive-in Theater near Winfield. Tickets for the two-hour concert cost $100, which will admit one passenger car or truck. RVs and limousines will not be permitted. All guests must have a seat belt. The event is rain or shine, and there will be no refunds. Parking is first-come, first-served. Follow this link for the official announcement. Guests must adhere to all theater rules and policies as well as state and local laws. For the complete list of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and concert rules, check here.

Black Jacket Symphony outdoor series continues June 26

The final event in the “Concerts from the Car” series is Friday, June 26, in the parking lot of the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The Black Jacket Symphony will present Queen’s “A Night At The Opera” featuring Marc Martel. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the concert starts at 8. Tickets start at $80. Taxes and fees are included in the price. Each vehicle occupant must have an individual seat belt. The type of vehicle (SUV/minivan or sedan) must match the ticket type for admittance. No exceptions or refunds. Vehicles taller than 72 inches must purchase an oversized parking pass. The event is rain or shine. Purchase tickets at blackjacketsymphony.com.

Wiregrass Museum of Art reopens

After temporarily closing for three months, the Wiregrass Museum of Art (WMA) galleries have reopened. The museum in Dothan provides a space to think, relax and be inspired. WMA will continue to have online events and programs as restrictions on in-person gatherings remain in place. The hours are Tuesday by appointment, Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors should read new gallery rules established for the safety and well-being of the staff. If you do not feel well, please stay home. WMA staff and visitors must wear face masks and maintain a 6-foot distance from others. The museum will limit occupancy to 50% in accordance with state regulations. Signs will specify the capacity for each area. Hand-sanitizer stations are provided through the museum for convenience and cleaning sweeps are conducted every hour to ensure touched surfaces are routinely disinfected. Donations are welcomed. Stay updated for upcoming events.

Distinguished Young Women competition virtual event June 25-27

Mobile’s Distinguished Young Women national finals are June 25-27 at 7 p.m. The national program will be an online event due to COVID-19 safety concerns. Alabamian Monique Verville will compete for a scholarship with 49 other state representatives. Verville, a graduate of Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School in Montgomery, will perform the classical ballet “3rd Odalisque en pointe from Le Corsaire.” To view the event, click here.

Top Golf in Birmingham reopens

Play with confidence at the reopening of Top Golf. New health and safety guidelines are in place, including social distancing guidelines and protocols to keep guests and associates healthy, with safety-enhanced disinfecting measures throughout the venue. Top Golf is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. To make reservations, visit here. Top Golf is at 1111 24th St. N. in Birmingham. For more information, call 205-847-5757.

Josh Groban livestream concert June 27

If you feel safer at home, Josh Groban will relive his greatest hits in an intimate career-spanning livestream concert Saturday, June 27. Purchase limited VIP bundles with special merchandise. Sales will benefit Josh’s Find Your Light Foundation. To livestream from home, follow this link for instructions. Purchase tickets at JoshGroban.com.

Dancin’ In The Streets continues at The Wharf

Safely dance in the streets at The Wharf in Orange Beach on Friday and Saturday nights from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Kick off the weekend with a boogie-worthy block party along Main Street. A DJ will be spinning those tail-feather-shaking tunes on Main. Partake in theme nights and games to win prizes. Guests are required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Come out, have fun and keep back 6 feet. Air high-fives are encouraged when you see your friends at the event. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the property. Admission is free. Follow along on Facebook.