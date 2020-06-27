Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce will hold virtual Military Appreciation Day event July 2

The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce will host this year’s Military Appreciation Day luncheon virtually due to COVID-19 precautions. The Zoom event will be held July 2, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The luncheon and awards presentation will pay tribute to the military and recognize several individuals, including JROTC cadets, for their contribution and service.

The awards presentation will include:

Honoring Army Lt. Col. Louis J. Lartigue Sr. (Ret.) with the Maj. Gen. Gary Cooper Outstanding Service Award.

Recognizing Mobile County High School JROTC Cadets.

Additional recognitions by the U.S. Coast Guard ATC, Spouse of the Year; and the U.S. Navy League presenting the Hugh M. Casteix and Rear Adm. J. Lloyd Abbot awards.

Gov. Kay Ivey will provide the keynote address at 12:30 p.m. with the awards presentation to follow.

The cost for virtual attendance is $20, and ticket holders will receive a $15 gift card to one of seven restaurants to cover their lunch: Briquettes Steakhouse, Chicken Salad Chick, Foosackley’s, Lucky Irish Pub and Grill, Simple Greek, Sonny’s BBQ or Taco Mama.

To register for the event, visit the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, or for additional information contact Mallory Tyson.