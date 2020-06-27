Recipe: Bacon Pineapple Baked Beans

With summer upon us, many folks are heading out to soak up some of that summer sunshine after being trapped inside for weeks. As we venture out to the pool, the beach, the lake or just the backyard, we’ve also got to eat. So folks are firing up their grills and enjoying their time outside.

And as we’re pulling those burgers and dogs off the grill, we need some seriously scrumptious sides to complement them, right? One of my favorite sides for a summer barbecue is baked beans, but the same old baked beans can be a little boring. So I amped up my baked beans and added in smoky bacon and sweet and tangy pineapple.

Y’all, these things are super delicious. And super easy, too. They’re thick, rich and so satisfying. I just love the flavor that the pineapple adds to this amazing side dish.

In addition to the bacon and pineapple, I amp up the flavor with some mustard, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar and ketchup.

I really like using Red Gold Ketchup in this recipe because it adds tons of great flavor. It also makes me feel good to support a family-owned business. The tomatoes that go into all of the Red Gold products are American grown on Midwest family farms.

These beans are perfect when served alongside nearly anything, but I especially love them with hamburgers, hot dogs and smoked meats like pork, brisket, chicken and ribs. They also make great leftovers, like so many things like this, because they reheat exceptionally well.

Bacon Pineapple Baked Beans

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Ingredients

4 slices bacon, coarsely chopped

1/2 sweet onion, finely diced

4 (15-ounce) cans pork and beans

1/2 cup Red Gold Ketchup

1/4 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

1 (20-ounce) can pineapple tidbits in juice, drained

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large oven-safe skillet or dutch oven, cook the bacon over medium-high heat on the cooktop until it just starts to crisp. Add the onions and cook until they are translucent, about 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and add the pork and beans, ketchup, dark brown sugar, drained pineapple, mustard, apple cider vinegar, salt and pepper, and mix well. Once combined, place uncovered in the oven and bake for 1 hour. Serve warm.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”