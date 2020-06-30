Alabama Power Foundation opens application period for Elevate grants
By Alabama NewsCenter Staff
Storybook Farm, an equine therapy charity, is among the organizations that have received Elevate grants from the Alabama Power Foundation. (contributed)
The application period for the Alabama Power Foundation’s Elevate grants is now open. The announcement was made Friday, June 26 at the conclusion of the foundation’s Elevate conference.
Elevate grants provide up to $10,000 to support nonprofits by funding community-centered projects and helping them expand their impact.
“Nonprofits play a pivotal role in contributing to the vitality of our state by championing the evolving needs of the communities they serve,” said Myla Calhoun, president of the Alabama Power Foundation. “Our Elevate grant represents an investment in this work as they continue to find innovative solutions to respond to these needs.”
Since the program’s launch in 2014, more than 50 nonprofits have received grants totaling $795,000 to strengthen their organization and expand their ability to fulfill their mission.
The deadline to apply for an Elevate grant is Aug. 21. To access the online application and to learn more about Elevate, as well as other Alabama Power Foundation and Alabama Power community programs, please visit www.powerofgood.com.
Since its creation in 1989 with funds donated by shareholders, the Alabama Power Foundation has supported Alabama communities, educational institutions and nonprofits through more than 20,000 grants and scholarships using nonratepayer dollars. Learn more about the Alabama Power Foundation and its charitable initiatives at www.powerofgood.com.
About 200 students participate in the Tuscaloosa Police Athletic League. The nonprofit is among the organizations that have received funding through the Alabama Power Foundation’s Elevate grants program. (Alabama Power Foundation)
The Tuscaloosa Police Athletic League provides computers for students with help from the Alabama Power Foundation. (Alabama Power Foundation)
The therapy horses at Storybook Farm have a positive effect on young visitors. The nonprofit is among the organizations that have received funding through the Alabama Power Foundation’s Elevate grants program. (contributed)
Victory Health Partners has been saving and improving people’s lives in Mobile for 18 years. The nonprofit is among the organizations that have received funding through the Alabama Power Foundation’s Elevate grants. (contributed)
Lifelines Mobile assists with a variety of issues in the Mobile area. The agency is among the organizations that have received funding through the Alabama Power Foundation’s Elevate grants. (contributed)
