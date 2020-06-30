James Spann: Sun, heat, storms for Alabama through the weekend

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Most of the thunderstorms over Alabama at mid-afternoon are over the eastern half of the state, and some of those are very strong, with gusty winds and small hail. They are moving along at a pretty good clip, so no flooding has been reported so far. Away from those storms, the sky is partly sunny with temperatures in the 87- to 90-degree range.

We are also watching thunderstorms over Tennessee; some of those could dip down into the Tennessee Valley of north Alabama this evening. Showers and storms will fade away later tonight as the air cools and becomes more stable.

REST OF THE WEEK: We will deal with the usual dose of sun, heat and scattered storms daily through Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the state in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms Wednesday.

Heavier storms Wednesday afternoon could produce strong winds and hail. Odds of any one spot getting wet each day through Friday will be in the 40% to 50% range, and highs will be mostly between 87 and 90 degrees.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday, and again we will deal with random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Most of them (but not necessarily all) will come from about 1 until 9 p.m., and afternoon highs will be around 90 degrees. As is the case just about every Fourth of July around here, pay attention to the afternoon storms that form, and when thunder roars, get indoors.

NEXT WEEK: We will keep the persistence forecast going. Look for classic July weather — hot, humid days, a partly sunny sky and scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

ON THIS DATE IN 1912: An estimated F4 tornado ripped through Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. The storm became the deadliest tornado in Canada’s history as it killed 28 people along a rare 18.5-mile track from south to north.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.