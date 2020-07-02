Can’t Miss Alabama brings music and fireworks on July Fourth

Bob Baldwin will headline Jazz in the Park at Memorial Park in Birmingham.

OWA in Foley

Enjoy OWA resort, Downtown OWA and the amusement park on Fourth of July weekend. There will be patriotic character appearances inside the park on July 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and July 4 from noon to 2 p.m. featuring Uncle Sam and Rosie the Riveter. The Park at OWA will have family entertainment, including a patriotic kids art activity for a nominal fee. Guests can enjoy a variety of restaurants, shopping and entertainment at venues like Legends in Concert. Details regarding OWA’s health and safety guidelines can be found at visitowa.com/knowbeforeyougo. Click here for things to do at OWA.

Jazz in the Park returns Fourth of July

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Memorial Park Recreation Center in Birmingham with national recording artist Bob Baldwin and flutist Sherry Reeves. Baldwin, a New York native, has recorded on six of the seven continents, and while Antarctica is not on his recording bucket list, his international list includes Dubai, Brazil, South Africa, Spain, the UK and Canada. Reeves, a Birmingham native, released her newest CD this year, entitled “Voyage.” Before the release of her 2014 debut album, her musicianship earned her audiences alongside top jazz artists such as Ben Tankard, Vincent Ingala, Johnathan Fritzen, Choko Aiken and Kim Waters. Patrons are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Face coverings will be provided if you do not have one. The park is at 524 Sixth Ave. S. in Birmingham. Jazz in the Park is dedicated to enhancing cultural activities in Alabama through various styles of jazz. Since its inception in 2008, Magic City Smooth Jazz has presented more than 150 free concerts featuring more than 300 artists, reaching more than 20,000 people. To learn more, visit magiccitysmoothjazz.com.

Thunder on the Mountain

Join Vulcan Museum and Park in solidarity as it celebrates Birmingham’s resiliency, patriotism and pride. Birmingham’s biggest fireworks display will last about 20 minutes Saturday, July 4, starting at 9 p.m. Free to the public, the show will feature a variety of firework shells, which will illuminate the sky with beautiful colors and patterns. The show will be choreographed to a musical soundtrack with a mix of patriotic favorites, popular music and inspirational songs. There will also be a photo competition. Snap a photo of the fireworks from your vantage point and share your best pictures on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter using #ThunderontheMountain2020. For ideas, visit Viewing Tips. Because Vulcan relies on the community to help fund the show, donations are welcomed. Vulcan Park and Museum, park grounds, parking lots and its surrounding 10-acre park will be closed to the public at 6 p.m.

Birmingham’s largest fireworks display at Vulcan Museum and Park. (Greg Harber) Birmingham’s largest fireworks display at Vulcan Museum and Park. (Greg Harber) Birmingham’s largest Fireworks display at Vulcan Museum and Park. (Heather Scott)

DeSoto Caverns honors July 4th

DeSoto Caverns will celebrate Independence Day from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with live entertainment, including shows by an internationally acclaimed professional fire dancer, giant bubbles, craft artisan demonstrations and more. A 25% discount will be offered to veterans and active service members.​ The park is taking safety precautions and will limit attendance to 25% of normal capacity. Guests are encouraged to reserve their tickets online ahead of time. Visit desotocavernspark.com or follow along on facebook.com/desotocaverns. DeSoto Caverns is at 5181 DeSoto Caverns Parkway in Childersburg.

Independence Day Celebration in Wetumpka

The city of Wetumpka will celebrate America’s 244th anniversary with fireworks at Gold Star Park Friday, July 3, at 8:30 p.m. Parking will be available anywhere downtown and at the Wetumpka Civic Center. The venue is at 212 Main St. The show is free to the public. Message [email protected] for details. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.

Legends in Concert set to reopen

Legends in Concert and the OWA Theater in Foley will kick off the summer with a some of the biggest names in music history. Having been forced to close for the first time in its 36-year history due to the pandemic, the show is permitted to welcome back guests and provide a safe and healthy environment to experience a night of world-class entertainment. Fans will be lucky to experience Katie Murdock’s impeccable portrayal of the Princess of Pop, Britney Spears, while being mesmerized by the stunning dance moves and vocals of “Man in the Mirror” J. Lucas, as he pays homage to the one and only Michael Jackson. Elvis Presley also returns with hunk of “Burnin’ Love” Leo Days, back by popular demand. Plus, the Park at OWA will more than one “Roller Coaster” on the property this summer, when Chad Collins delivers a hit-filled set from Luke Bryan. Legends in Concert will have performances with this lineup July 1-Sept. 6 at the OWA Theater, Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and with weekend matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays at 4 p.m. There will be special holiday weekend performances. Tickets can be purchased at visitowa.com/Tickets or by calling 251-369-6100. Group discounts for 10 or more are available by calling 314-775-6822.

Mondays Sparks After Dark Fireworks Show

The Sparks After Dark fireworks display at the Wharf in Orange Beach will flash to life again this summer. Dance to the rhythm of the beat from a DJ, snap a selfie with a mascot, play games and win prizes. The DJ will be on Main Street from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free every Monday through Aug 3. Guests are required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Come out, have fun and keep back 6 feet. Air high-fives are encouraged when you see your friends at the event. Hand-sanitizer stations will be available throughout the property. Follow along on Facebook.