Here are 8 ways to enjoy the water in Alabama this holiday weekend

The Fourth of July is right around the corner and Alabama has plenty of outdoor activities that will keep you cool this holiday. These activities will help you beat the heat this weekend. Of course, make sure you follow COVID-19 recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including social distancing, as you beat the heat.

Create your own water park: With a few sprinklers and a water hose, your backyard will be the perfect place to stay cool and have some fun. Get creative and come up with a few water games that will keep everyone entertained for hours.

With a few small additions, your backyard can be a water park. (Getty Images) With a few small additions, your backyard can be a water park. (Getty Images)

Celebrate on the beach: Road trip! Spending a few days at the beach is the perfect way to celebrate this holiday weekend. Pack a picnic lunch, grab a few beach chairs and take a dip in the ocean to cool off.

Take a hike: Peavine Falls in Oak Mountain State Park offers a breathtaking view and waterfall to cool you down. Start on Green Trail, which connects to White Trail, and you’ll hike straight to the water. Find the trail map here.

No pool? No problem: If you don’t have access to a swimming pool, don’t worry. Purchase a kiddie pool just big enough to stick your feet in. Hang out in your backyard and watch the kids play while you enjoy your staycation.

It doesn’t take much water to have a lot of fun outdoors in Alabama. (Getty Images) It doesn’t take much water to have a lot of fun outdoors in Alabama. (Getty Images)

Spend the day boating: Alabama is home to some of the most beautiful lakes, so take advantage of them. Take the boat out and spend the day on the water soaking up the sun. Find information on Alabama Power’s lakes here.

Whether it’s lakes, rivers or the Gulf of Mexico, there are numerous waterways for boating in Alabama. (Getty Images) Whether it’s lakes, rivers or the Gulf of Mexico, there are numerous waterways for boating in Alabama. (Getty Images)

Go tubing at Big Wills Creek Campground: This mile-long tubing trail is guaranteed to cool you off and relax your mind. Big Wills Creek is not currently renting tubes and life jackets, but you can bring your own or purchase them from their store starting at $9.99. There is a printable waiver required to participate. Information can be found here.

Rent a boat: Visit the marina at Oak Mountain State Park and rent from Flipside Watersports. You can find canoes, kayaks, pedal boats and stand-up paddleboards available for your renting pleasure.

Rentals at Oak Mountain State Park offer a number of ways to get out on the water. (Billy Pope)

Go parasailing: If you’re at the beach this holiday weekend, try parasailing. Take in the view as you’re soaring at a new height and enjoy the water while you’re at it.

Get outside and enjoy your weekend celebrating and making lasting memories. Each of these activities is family friendly and great for staying cool.