James Spann: Hot, humid days for Alabama with a few storms

RADAR CHECK: Showers and storms are fewer in number across Alabama this afternoon. In fact, much of the state is enjoying a mostly sunny sky with temperatures generally between 86 and 89 degrees at mid-afternoon. There are a few isolated showers over the eastern half of the state; those will end once the sun goes down.

FRIDAY AND THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Partly sunny, hot, humid weather continues Friday and Saturday with highs in the 88- to 94-degree range. Afternoon showers and storms are possible, but they should remain fairly widely scattered. Moisture should be a bit deeper Sunday with storms becoming a little more numerous; the high Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Global model data suggests precipitable water values will rise, and with colder air aloft it looks like we will have scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms at least for the first half of the week, with highs generally in the mid to upper 80s, a bit below average for early July in Alabama.

TROPICS: Once again, the Atlantic basin is very quiet today and tropical storm formation is not expected through early next week. The peak of the season typically comes in August and September.

DID YOU KNOW? There is no such thing as “heat lightning.” All of the lightning you see on warm summer evenings is produced by the same process, a thunderstorm. They can be very tall this time of the year, and too far away to hear the thunder.

ON THIS DATE IN 2001: In Michigan, frost and freezing temperatures were observed in some locations, with Grant dropping to 29 degrees. Muskegon reported its coldest July temperature on record with 39 degrees. Other daily record lows included Lansing, 38; Flint, 40; Youngstown, Ohio, 40, and Grand Rapids, 43 degrees.

