Salvation Army facilities in Dothan, Gadsden, Mobile have new leaders

The Salvation Army on June 29 announced that three Alabama locations have new leadership as part of the routine appointment changes made every few years throughout the international philanthropic organization.

The new appointees will lead the Salvation Army Coastal Alabama Area Command, the Salvation Army of Dothan and the Salvation Army of Gadsden, said Media Relations Specialist Karyn Lewis of the Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi Division.

Former Lynchburg, Virginia, officers Captains Trey and Sheri Jones will head the Coastal Area with facilities in Mobile and Foley. Former commanders Majors Thomas and Jennifer Richmond have begun new roles in the Kentucky and Tennessee Division as secretary for Personnel and Social Services and as secretary for Women’s Ministries.

The Joneses grew up in the Salvation Army as fifth- and sixth-generation Salvationists. They have been commissioned as officers for nine years through appointments in Alexandria, Fredericksburg and Lynchburg, Virginia. He has served in many disaster relief efforts in the aftermath of tornadoes, wildfires and hurricanes, including Lily, Ivan, Dennis, Katrina and Harvey.

“We are excited about the new ministry opportunities and challenges that God has for us,” he said. “We are eager to join the work that the Army is doing in coastal Alabama.”

Trey Jones at work for the Salvation Army during its response to Hurricane Harvey. (contributed) Captains Sheri and Trey Jones are the new leaders of the Salvation Army Coastal Alabama Area Command. (contributed) Captains Deanne and Nathan Jones are the new leaders of the Salvation Army of Dothan. (contributed)

The Salvation Army of Dothan is now led by Captains Nathan and Deanne Jones, who are former officers of the Chattanooga Area Command. They have served with the Army for 12 years in Owensboro, Kentucky, and Knoxville and Chattanooga, Tennessee. He assisted in every recent major disaster recovery in the Southern Territory, and both captains served during Hurricane Katrina.

“We are excited to become a part of Dothan and make it our home,” he said. “We look forward to getting to know the community and continuing the mission of the Salvation Army.”

The Salvation Army of Gadsden is now under the leadership of Majors Jim and Amy Edmonds, who came from the Louisville Sanders Mission Corps in Kentucky. Former Gadsden Captains Dennis and Armandina Hayes have entered early retirement and remain in Gadsden.

The Edmondses have served throughout Texas, Virginia, Maryland, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky. Both have worked in disaster relief efforts, including after hurricanes Fredrick, Harvey and Katrina and following floods in West Virginia. He was part of the disaster relief team deployed in New York after 9/11.

“It is such an honor to have the opportunity to serve in Gadsden, Alabama,” he said. “We know the Lord will lead us as we share God’s love and strive to impact the men, women and children that we are fortunate to meet here in Gadsden.”

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services, Lewis said. It provides food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need at 7,600 centers of operation around the country.

For more information or to give to the Salvation Army, go to https://salvationarmyalm.org/.