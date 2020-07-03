Here’s the scoop on 10 of Alabama’s best ice cream shops

As the summer nears full blast, cool down and satisfy your sweet tooth at one of Alabama’s most distinctive and delicious ice cream shops. If ice cream is your comfort food, you don’t want to miss out on these treats. Here are 10 of the best places to grab a scoop (or two!) around the state.

Jeni’s Ice Creams, Birmingham

Jeni’s Ice Creams’ first scoop shop in Alabama has opened in Pepper Place Market. Jeni’s offers traditional ice cream as well as dairy-free flavors. Stop by and try the limited-edition Praline Pecans flavor, inspired by Birmingham Candy Company’s tasty pralines.

Big Spoon Creamery, Birmingham

In 2016, Big Spoon Creamery upgraded from an ice cream cart to a truck named Bessie parked at Pepper Place Market. The ice cream shop now has locations in Avondale and in Homewood. Big Spoon’s menu changes each month, with fresh and handmade ingredients. At Big Spoon, you’ll find unusual original flavors as well as classics with a twist.

Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe, Mobile

This ice cream shop has been serving Mobile since 1956, when Cammie Wayne bought the shop. Wayne’s shop features original wallpaper and wood paneling, which gives the place a nostalgic feel. Wayne started making the ice cream on site in 2011, and the shop now features seasonal flavors as well as flavors made specifically with Mobile in mind.

Durbin Farms Market, Clanton

Operating in Chilton County, the state’s largest peach producer, Durbin Farms Market is home to handmade ice cream that is sure to cool you down this summer. Their famous peach ice cream is made with peaches grown right in the community.

Dothan Ice Cream Company, Dothan

Dothan Ice Cream Company offers four signature flavors: cookies and cream, orange dream, strawberry lemonade and banana pudding. The shop features its own hand-crafted popsicles as well as Blue Bell ice cream served in homemade waffle cones.

Jeni’s Ice Creams at Pepper Place Market. (Ike Pigott/Alabama NewsCenter) Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe has a rotation of more than 100 flavors. (Ike Pigott/Alabama NewsCenter) Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe has a rotation of more than 100 flavors. (Ike Pigott/Alabama NewsCenter) Big Spoon Creamery started out as a cart and now has two stores in Birmingham and Homewood. (Ike Pigott/Alabama NewsCenter) Durbin Farms Market in Clanton is famous for its peach ice cream made with Chilton County peaches. (Ike Pigott/Alabama NewsCenter) Durbin Farms Market in Clanton is famous for its peach ice cream made with Chilton County peaches. (Ike Pigott/Alabama NewsCenter) K&J’s Elegant Pastries in Alabaster has amazing milkshakes. (Ike Pigott/Alabama NewsCenter) K&J’s Elegant Pastries in Alabaster has amazing milkshakes. (Ike Pigott/Alabama NewsCenter)

K&J’s Elegant Pastries, Alabaster

K&J’s Elegant Pastries serves milkshakes, along with baked goods, that are more like masterpieces. The milkshakes are served in a mason jar with slices of cake, fruit, candy and other toppings to make each order a special teat.

Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe, Birmingham

Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe is a family-owned shop that offers more than 100 rotating flavors. The shop was created to give the community a fun and exciting place to spend time with the whole family.

First Class Ice Cream, Oxford

This shop offers more than just homemade ice cream. You can stop by for a flavored water, fruit juice, smoothie, popsicle or traditional scoop of ice cream. Enjoy the original flavors and family-friendly environment.

Laster Sundries, Springville

Laster Sundries is a one-stop shop for your dinner and dessert needs. The shop has been in the community since 1927 and is still in its original building serving authentic New York style pizza and ice cream. Laster is no longer accepting credit card payments, so be sure to bring cash or checks when you visit.

The Sugar Shack, Jasper

If you can’t decide between a snow cone and ice cream, The Sugar Shack is the place to go. They offer 15 flavors of ice cream and more than 30 for snow cones. If you visit the shop, grab a hot dog and check out their signature pickle snow cone.

Whether you order your ice cream in a waffle cone or in a cup, we want to see. Share your ice cream adventures with us at [email protected].