James Spann: Hot, humid holiday weekend for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: We have your classic case of random, scattered showers and thunderstorms across Alabama on this early July afternoon. Storms are moving slowly to the southwest, and some are producing very heavy rain, gusty winds and lots of lightning.

Away from the thunderstorms, temperatures are generally in the low to mid 90s. Showers and storms will fade after sunset.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Hot, muggy weather continues Saturday and Sunday with the usual round of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms both days. Most but not necessarily all of the storms will come from 1 until 9 p.m. The chance of any one spot getting wet both days will be in the 40% range. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs in the 89- to 92-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: With rising moisture and instability, look for an increase in the number of showers and thunderstorms for the first half of the week with a mostly cloudy sky; highs drop back into the mid 80s. Showers should thin out late in the week as the air gets drier.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains very calm and tropical storm formation is not expected through next week. The peak of the season comes in August and September.

ON THIS DATE IN 2014: Hurricane Arthur made landfall at 11:15 p.m. July 3 over Shackleford Banks, North Carolina, between Cape Lookout and Beaufort, at Category 2 strength. It is the earliest hurricane to hit North Carolina in a season since records began in 1851. Widespread power outages were reported throughout coastal eastern North Carolina. Surge flooding up to 4 to 5 feet above normal was observed over the central and northern Outer Banks, with portions of North Carolina Highway 12 and U.S. Highway 64 closed in Dare County. The peak wind gust during the storm was 101 mph at Cape Lookout.

